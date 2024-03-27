Suspended Member of BJP's Ally UPPL Sleeps on a 'Bed of Rs 500 Notes': Photo on Social Media

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

A photo went viral in Assam, purportedly showing a public representative named Benjamin Basumatary sleeping on a bed of a huge pile of currency notes. Basumatary is said to be a suspended member of United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), which is a BJP ally. The viral photo triggered a massive row in the northeastern state in the midst of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Udalguri : A photo purportedly showing a public representative lying on a bed with a stack of Rs 500 notes created an uproar in the Assam political circles on Wednesday in the midst of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The photo featured the leader clad only in a traditional towel with currency notes scattered all over him sparked a huge row.

The stupefying incident has become the talk of the town and raised many eyebrows in Assam. The leader in the photo is identified as Benjamin Basumatary, who is currently the chairman of the Village Council Development Council (VCDC) of Bhairaguri Village which comes under Udalguri district in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). He is stated to be a suspended member of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

Soon after Benjamin posted the picture not only stirred debate but went viral in various social media platforms. Notably, UPPL is the ruling party of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and an ally of BJP in the state.

According to the information received, Benjamin Basumatary has been accused of taking bribes from the poor beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme and MGNREGA, who come under his purview. The UPPL has distanced itself from the matter. BTR Chief Pramod Bodo has clarified that Benjamin has no connection with UPPL.

Taking to X, he wrote “A photo of Benjamin Basumatary is circulating widely on social media. We want to clarify that Mr. Basumatary is no longer associated with UPPL as he was suspended from the party on 10th January, 2024, and disciplinary action was taken against him after receiving a letter from the Harisingha Block Committee, UPPL on 5th January, 2024."

Additionally, the BTC Government suspended and removed him from the post of VCDC Chairman on 10th February, 2024, he said, urging media outlets and social media users to refrain from linking Mr. Basumatary with UPPL. His actions are solely his own responsibility, and the party is not accountable for any of his personal acts.

So far no legal action has been taken by the law enforcement agencies against him. Now what inquiry or investigation will take place to figure out the source of his income will be interesting to see.

