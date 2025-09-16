Assam Nurses Shield Newborns, Recount Saving Three Babies Admitted In The ICU During Earthquake
The nurses carefully cradled and shielded the infants even as the hospital shook violently
Nagaon: On Sunday afternoon, at precisely 4:41 PM, the serene town of Nagaon was suddenly jolted by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake. Amid the chaos and terror that followed, a story of extraordinary courage and humanity quietly unfolded inside the Aditya Nursing Home in Mohkhuli, Nagaon.
While the earth shook violently, two young nurses, Lakshmimoni Das from Nagaon and Porismita Bora from Morigaon, stood unwavering in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward, where three newborns were admitted. The tremors rattled the hospital walls, sending a wave of fear through everyone present, yet Lakshmimoni and Porismita focus never wavered from the tiny, fragile lives under their care.
Buildings trembled, walls cracked, and the ground beneath seemed to shake with fury. Panic swept across the town as people scrambled to find safety, many rushing down from the upper floors of tall buildings, others clutching their children and running toward open spaces.
Recalling the moments of the quake, Lakshmimoni said, "Suddenly, everything was shaking. It felt like the entire building would collapse. People were running out of the building in fear. But we forgot everything, even that, we had our own lives to think about. There were three newborn babies admitted in the ICU, and all we could think about was how to protect them."
Despite the urgency to flee to safety, the two nurses remained by the side of the newborns. They carefully cradled and shielded the infants, ensuring their safety amid the surrounding chaos and fear. "We did not think about our own safety once," Porismita added. "Our only concern was to keep the babies safe."
The two had recently completed a year-long nursing training and had just begun their careers at Aditya Nursing Home. This harrowing experience, however, proved to be a defining moment, one that displayed their dedication not just as healthcare professionals, but as compassionate human beings willing to put others before themselves.
As news of their bravery spread, social media and news outlets across Assam began highlighting their story. The tale of Lakshmimoni and Porismita resonated deeply, especially at a time when the commercialization of healthcare has led to growing public distrust and skepticism. Their actions reminded the community that true humanity and professionalism still thrive in the healthcare sector.
A spokesperson from the nursing home said, "Lakshmimoni and Porismita response during the earthquake perfectly embodies the spirit of nursing - commitment, courage, and selflessness. They not only saved the lives of the newborns but also inspired all of us."
The earthquake may have shaken the physical foundations of the hospital, but the steadfastness and compassion of these two nurses provided a rock-solid foundation for hope and faith in human resilience and kindness. Their story stands as a powerful reminder of the invaluable role healthcare workers could play - often risking their own lives to save others. For the people of Nagaon and beyond, Lakshmimoni Das and Porismita Bora are not just nurses; they are heroes whose courage under pressure will inspire generations of healthcare workers to come.
