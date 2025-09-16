ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam Nurses Shield Newborns, Recount Saving Three Babies Admitted In The ICU During Earthquake

Nagaon: On Sunday afternoon, at precisely 4:41 PM, the serene town of Nagaon was suddenly jolted by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake. Amid the chaos and terror that followed, a story of extraordinary courage and humanity quietly unfolded inside the Aditya Nursing Home in Mohkhuli, Nagaon.

While the earth shook violently, two young nurses, Lakshmimoni Das from Nagaon and Porismita Bora from Morigaon, stood unwavering in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward, where three newborns were admitted. The tremors rattled the hospital walls, sending a wave of fear through everyone present, yet Lakshmimoni and Porismita focus never wavered from the tiny, fragile lives under their care.

Buildings trembled, walls cracked, and the ground beneath seemed to shake with fury. Panic swept across the town as people scrambled to find safety, many rushing down from the upper floors of tall buildings, others clutching their children and running toward open spaces.

Recalling the moments of the quake, Lakshmimoni said, "Suddenly, everything was shaking. It felt like the entire building would collapse. People were running out of the building in fear. But we forgot everything, even that, we had our own lives to think about. There were three newborn babies admitted in the ICU, and all we could think about was how to protect them."

Despite the urgency to flee to safety, the two nurses remained by the side of the newborns. They carefully cradled and shielded the infants, ensuring their safety amid the surrounding chaos and fear. "We did not think about our own safety once," Porismita added. "Our only concern was to keep the babies safe."