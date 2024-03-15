Assam MP Abdul Khaleque Quits Congress After Being Denied Ticket

Guwahati: In a setback to Congress in Assam, its MP from Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, Abdul Khaleque, has resigned from the party's primary membership on Friday.

The move came after Khaleque did not feature in the list of Congress candidates. In his resignation letter, he vent out his ire against state Congress president Bhupen Bora and the party's general secretary in-charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh saying the approach taken by them has ruined the grand old party's prospect in the state.

The MP has sent his resignation letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. In his letter, Khaleque, highlighted the party's dissidence. “However, off late, the party in Assam has taken a strange route where people centric issues have taken a back seat. To safeguard democracy the people must have a keen sense of independence, self-respect and oneness. But unfortunately, over a period of time, I feel that the attitude and approach taken by the party's state President and AICC General Secretary in-charge has ruined the prospect of the party in Assam. Considering the situation, I feel that it is time for me to step out of the party fold. Therefore, I am tendering my resignation from primary membership of Indian National Congress with immediate effect. I convey my utmost thanks and gratitude to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji for her leadership and constant support," his letter read.

He wrote that it has been a great journey and learning for him in the last 25 years as a member of the grand old party. "I got attracted to the party because of its ideologies during my stint in the media. Gandhi Ji, Nehru ji, Moulana Azad Ji and other leading lights of the freedom struggle, whose untiring and selfless sacrifice to build the country from scratch moved me. It is a party with a profound history and heritage, one of struggle and dignity that I deeply respect and cherish."

He further said, “I have served the organisation in different capacities as and when desired by the leadership. The leaders trusted me with responsibilities within Assam as well as in other states. I performed the assigned duties with whole hearted responsibilities. I had the opportunity to serve the people twice as Member of Legislative Assembly and once as Member of Lok Sabha. It has been an honour for me to serve the Congress Party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation. I owe infinite gratitude and love to the people of my constituencies, the party and the party workers who stood by me.”