Minority Students' Union Accuses Assam Govt Of Extrajudicial Killing, Demands CBI Probe

The All Assam Minorities Students’ Union, in a memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accused the Asam government of targeting the minority community in the state. They have also demanded the formation of a special investigation team for a thorough investigation into the extrajudicial killings.

File photo of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Accusing Himanta Biswa Sarma led Assam government of involving inextrajudicial killing in the state, the All Assam Minorities Students’ Union (AAMSU) on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set up a special investigation team (SIT) headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court to investigate into the matter.

“We want a CBI investigation or the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court to investigate all extrajudicial killings in Assam. We have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his kind attention to the matter,” AAMSU president Rejaul Karim Sarkar told ETV Bharat.

He said about 90 people have been killed and about 195 have been injured by such extrajudicial acts of Assam police.

“Extrajudicial killing is not at all permissible under the law of the land. Unfortunately, this happens in Assam which reflects the state’s government's failure to discharge constitutional duties to punish the accused through the court of law,” Sarkar said.

Referring to the death of Tafajjul Islam, he said Islam’s death has raised several questions. Last month, Islam drowned in a pond while trying to flee police custody after three men including Islam allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl, who was on her way back home from tuition on a bicycle.

Islam’s father, Abdul Awal, has already filed a petition in the Gauhati High Court over police highhandedness in the death of his son.

The AAMSU president said his organization also wants a CBI inquiry into the death of Islam. The student body also accused the BJP-led State government of targeting a particular community in the name of eviction. Two people have died in a violence when police forcefully evicted several families at Jorabat in Assam’s Sonapur district.

“There are random evictions of poor and landless people in Assam resulting in a large number of people becoming roofless due to random evictions. There are a large number of landless people who can’t purchase land with their resources,” said Sarkar.

He said that the minority (Muslim) community in Assam is affected by floods and erosion every year.

“There are a large number of chars (river islands in Assam). A large number of people living in the 2,251 char villages are affected by flood and erosion,” Sarkar said while appealing to the Prime Minister to direct the state government to conduct a land survey of river islands with proper rehabilitation of people affected by flood and erosion.

