Assam Man Bathes In 40 Litres Of Milk After Divorce, Calls It Liberation

Nalbari: In what could easily be mistaken for a scene from a Bollywood film, a man in Assam celebrated his divorce by bathing in 40 litres of milk, declaring to the camera, "From today, I am free!"

The incident occurred in Baraliyapar village under the Mukalmua police station in Assam's Nalbari district. The man, identified as Manik Ali, performed the unusual act as a symbolic gesture of cleansing and emotional release after his legal separation from his wife.

Reminiscent of a scene from the popular Hindi film Nayak, where actor Anil Kapoor is bathed in milk by jubilant supporters, this real-life episode turned heads across Assam. But unlike the film, this act wasn't about a political but about a personal liberation.

Speaking to the media, Manik said the reasons behind his unconventional celebration. "My wife ran away twice with her lover. I forgave her both times, thinking about our daughter. But she kept repeating the same mistake. I couldn't take it anymore, and finally opted for a legal divorce."

After the legal proceedings were over, Manik decided to make the occasion memorable by pouring four full buckets (approximately 40 litres) of milk over himself in front of the cameras. He shouted with visible relief, "From today, I am free… I was burdened. Now I've washed it all off."

Manik claimed that he made sincere efforts to maintain the marriage for the sake of their child. But his wife continued her extramarital affair and abandoned the family on multiple occasions. Despite repeated reconciliations, the relationship reached a breaking point. Finally, the couple opted for a mutual divorce through legal means. "She left earlier, too, but this time she took our daughter along. That broke me. After the formal separation, I felt like I had taken a fresh birth. That's why I washed myself with milk, to mark a new beginning," Manik told reporters.

While some have laughed it off as an attention-grabbing stunt, others view it as a cry for emotional closure. The act has gone viral on social media platforms, prompting debate about how men express grief or liberation after troubled relationships.