ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam LoP Saikia Urges Centre To Strengthen Border Management

Guwahati: Debabrata Saikia, leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Assam Legislative Assembly, has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking urgent intervention to strengthen border management along the Assam–Bangladesh border.

In his letter, Saikia raised concerns over the recurring "pushback" operations being conducted by Assam Police since May. According to him, despite the deployment of the Border Security Force (BSF) along the 267.5 km-long international border, infiltration remains a serious challenge.

Citing official records, Saikia noted that a new pushback strategy was initiated on May 10, followed by operations on May 23 and 31, June 8 and 27, July 6 and August 3. These actions have reportedly led to the repatriation of over 300 undocumented Bangladeshi nationals.

Saikia highlighted three major concerns: the effectiveness of BSF deployment in difficult terrain, coordination gaps between central and state security agencies, and legal as well as diplomatic implications of state-level pushbacks carried out without Foreigners Tribunal processes.