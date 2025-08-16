ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam LoP Saikia Urges Centre To Strengthen Border Management

He highlighted the effectiveness of BSF deployment in difficult terrain, coordination gaps between security agencies, and legal as well as diplomatic implications of state-level pushbacks.

A file photo of Debabrata Saikia.
A file photo of Debabrata Saikia. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 16, 2025 at 5:36 PM IST

2 Min Read

Guwahati: Debabrata Saikia, leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Assam Legislative Assembly, has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking urgent intervention to strengthen border management along the Assam–Bangladesh border.

In his letter, Saikia raised concerns over the recurring "pushback" operations being conducted by Assam Police since May. According to him, despite the deployment of the Border Security Force (BSF) along the 267.5 km-long international border, infiltration remains a serious challenge.

Citing official records, Saikia noted that a new pushback strategy was initiated on May 10, followed by operations on May 23 and 31, June 8 and 27, July 6 and August 3. These actions have reportedly led to the repatriation of over 300 undocumented Bangladeshi nationals.

Saikia highlighted three major concerns: the effectiveness of BSF deployment in difficult terrain, coordination gaps between central and state security agencies, and legal as well as diplomatic implications of state-level pushbacks carried out without Foreigners Tribunal processes.

He urged the home ministry to conduct a comprehensive review of BSF strategies, establish stronger coordination mechanisms between BSF and Assam Police, and adopt technology-driven surveillance systems. He also called for proactive diplomatic engagement with Bangladesh to address the root causes of infiltration, alongside clear and uniform guidelines for handling infiltrators in line with national policy.

"Given the seriousness of the matter and its relevance to national security as well as diplomatic dimensions, I respectfully urge you to undertake an immediate review and initiate measures that will ensure effective border management," Saikia wrote in the letter.

"Additionally, proactive diplomatic engagement with Bangladesh to address the root causes of infiltration is essential to maintain bilateral trust," said Saikia, adding that clear and uniform guidelines regarding jurisdiction and standard operating procedures for handling infiltrators would help align state-level actions with national policy.

Also Read:

  1. ‘If An Illegal Is Not Detained, Then He Will Disappear’: SC On Plea On 'Detention' of Bengali-Speaking Migrant Workers
  2. Assam CM Launches Portal For Arms Licence Application For Indigenous People

Guwahati: Debabrata Saikia, leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Assam Legislative Assembly, has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking urgent intervention to strengthen border management along the Assam–Bangladesh border.

In his letter, Saikia raised concerns over the recurring "pushback" operations being conducted by Assam Police since May. According to him, despite the deployment of the Border Security Force (BSF) along the 267.5 km-long international border, infiltration remains a serious challenge.

Citing official records, Saikia noted that a new pushback strategy was initiated on May 10, followed by operations on May 23 and 31, June 8 and 27, July 6 and August 3. These actions have reportedly led to the repatriation of over 300 undocumented Bangladeshi nationals.

Saikia highlighted three major concerns: the effectiveness of BSF deployment in difficult terrain, coordination gaps between central and state security agencies, and legal as well as diplomatic implications of state-level pushbacks carried out without Foreigners Tribunal processes.

He urged the home ministry to conduct a comprehensive review of BSF strategies, establish stronger coordination mechanisms between BSF and Assam Police, and adopt technology-driven surveillance systems. He also called for proactive diplomatic engagement with Bangladesh to address the root causes of infiltration, alongside clear and uniform guidelines for handling infiltrators in line with national policy.

"Given the seriousness of the matter and its relevance to national security as well as diplomatic dimensions, I respectfully urge you to undertake an immediate review and initiate measures that will ensure effective border management," Saikia wrote in the letter.

"Additionally, proactive diplomatic engagement with Bangladesh to address the root causes of infiltration is essential to maintain bilateral trust," said Saikia, adding that clear and uniform guidelines regarding jurisdiction and standard operating procedures for handling infiltrators would help align state-level actions with national policy.

Also Read:

  1. ‘If An Illegal Is Not Detained, Then He Will Disappear’: SC On Plea On 'Detention' of Bengali-Speaking Migrant Workers
  2. Assam CM Launches Portal For Arms Licence Application For Indigenous People

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ASSAM LOP DEBABRATA SAIKIABORDER SECURITY FORCEUNION HOME MINISTRYUNDOCUMENTED BANGLADESHI NATIONALSASSAM BANGLADESH BORDER

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

50 Years Of Sholay: 'It's Success Cannot Be Decoded, It Must Be Just Enjoyed' - Director Ramesh Sippy

Explained | Why India And Singapore Sharpening Bilateral Agenda Matters

Analysis | India-US Defence Ties Must Be Kept Away From Tariff Battle

The Tiranga's First Unfurling In Arunachal Pradesh: Moje Riba and India's Independence

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.