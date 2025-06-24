Assam | Landslide Disrupts Rail And Road Connectivity In Dima Hasao

Halflong: A massive landslide on Monday evening has severely affected both railway and road connectivity between the Barak Valley and the rest of India, plunging Dima Hasao district into temporary isolation.

According to the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), large boulders and mud from National Highway 27 (Silchar–Haflong Road) slid onto the railway track between Jatinga Lampur and New Harangajao stations, specifically at km 108/7–8 on the Lumding–Badarpur hill section, causing serious damage to the rail line.

As a result, all train services on the Lumding–Badarpur hill section have been suspended. The NFR has confirmed the cancellation of all passenger trains on June 23 and 24, including: 15615 Guwahati–Silchar Express, 15611 Rangiya–Silchar Express, 15612 Silchar–Rangiya Express, 15617 Guwahati–Dullavcherra Express, 15618 Dullavcherra–Guwahati Express, 14037 Silchar–New Delhi Poorvottar Sampark Kranti Express, 05637 Naharlagun–Silchar Express, 05638 Silchar–Naharlagun Express (turned back from New Harangajao)

Additionally, services have been partially or fully cancelled for other trains and these include 12523 Secunderabad–Silchar Express terminated at Lumding, 12501 Kolkata–Agartala Express controlled at Guwahati, 20501 Agartala–Anand Vihar Tejas Express cancelled between Badarpur and Anand Vihar, 12519 Lokmanya Tilak–Agartala Express cancelled from Guwahati onwards.

The Sealdah–Silchar Kanchanjunga Express was also stopped at Lumding and cancelled onward. Meanwhile, the Dima Hasao district administration and disaster management authorities have declared National Highway 27 at Jatinga Lampur (between Haflong and Silchar) completely closed due to the same landslide. This has resulted in the total disruption of road connectivity with the Barak Valley, Manipur, and Mizoram.

The rail authorities have stated that the affected segment of National Highway-27 was already known to be prone to landslides and have held the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) accountable for unscientific excavation that led to the disaster. According to officials, the unstable cutting of soil beneath the highway caused mud and boulders to collapse directly onto the railway tracks.

The situation worsened after a freight truck was trapped in the landslide, rendering the road unusable. Following this, the district administration ordered an indefinite closure of the highway. NHAI has begun repair works, but there is no confirmed timeline yet for the restoration of full services.