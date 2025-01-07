ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam Invites 31 Countries For Joint Investment In Key Sectors Ahead Of Global Investment Summit

New Delhi: The Assam government on Tuesday invited 31 Asian-Bimstec, European and other countries for joint investment in the fields of oil, power, textile, tourism, agro-processing and silk among others. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma interacted with the representatives of the Asian-Bimstec, European and other countries and encouraged them to come and invest in the State.

In fact, Sarma has launched a mission to attract domestic and international investors for the Global Investment Summit scheduled to be held in Guwahati on February 25 and 26. “To further encourage companies to set their base in Assam, we are setting up a corpus of Rs 25,000 crore for Profit Linked Incentive (PLI), which will be offered to various industries,” said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

During interaction with the representatives of several other countries here, the Assam government discussed the scope of investment into the State. Sarma chaired a round table conference with the representatives of foreign countries and offered them all possible support to set up industries in the State.

With Myanmar, the Assam government discussed expanding border trade through the Moreh-Tamu and other border trade points to include more commodities, particularly Assam’s tea, agro-products and handloom items.

“Explore collaboration on the Indo-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway and enhance Assam’s connectivity to Myanmar for seamless transport of goods. Discussed joint promotion of Buddhist Circuit Tourism, linking sites in Myanmar with Assam’s historical and spiritual sites like Sualkuchi and Kamakhya temple,” an official told ETV Bharat.

Given Singapore’s leadership in sustainability and green technologies, according to the official, Assam could collaborate on projects related to renewable energy, green hydrogen and sustainable agriculture. Assam with its rich biodiversity, could partner with Singapore on environmental conservation and eco-tourism initiatives.