Assam Govt To Publish Multilingual Book On Musical Maestro Bhupen Hazarika, Announces CM Himanta Sarma

Guwahati: In a fitting tribute to legendary singer and Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, the Assam government has announced the publication of a special book on his life and musical journey. The initiative is part of a year-long centenary celebration of the maestro, sources said.

As per the government sources, the book will be translated into 23 Indian languages while plans are afoot to distribute it across government officers and libraries so that it reaches countless readers.

Speaking to media on Wednesday at Janata Bhawan in Dispur, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The Government of Assam is going to celebrate the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna, Sudhakantha Bhupen Hazarika throughout the year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the centenary celebrations on September 8, on Bhupen Hazarika's birth anniversary."

The Chief Minister further revealed that the book, currently under review, is being edited by noted writer Anuradha Sharma Pujari. It will be distributed in over four lakh government offices and libraries across the country. The government also plans to ensure the book reaches the hands of at least 10 lakh readers.

The first meeting of the core committee for the centenary celebration was held on Wednesday at Janata Bhawan under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister. The meeting was attended by Bhupen Hazarika's son Tej Hazarika, grandson Shaihz Hazarika, other family members, and several eminent personalities from Assam's cultural community. Around 40 members came up with their suggestions during the session, which the government said it would consider for implementation.

The Chief Minister stated that further meetings will be held, and the public will be kept informed through the media as the centenary celebrations progress.

This initiative by the Assam government marks a major cultural tribute to Bhupen Hazarika's enduring legacy and seeks to make his life and work accessible to a broader audience across linguistic and regional boundaries.