Assam Govt Employees Get 2 Days 'Special Casual Leave' In Nov To Spend Time With Parents

ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the foundation stone laying and bhumi pujan of a centralised community kitchen at Durrung Tea Estate, Singrijan in Rongapara, in Sonitpur on Thursday. ( ANI )

Guwahati: The Assam government has declared two days of ‘special casual leave’ in November for its employees to spend time with their parents and parents-in-law, an official notification said.

The leaves under the ‘Matri Pitri Vandana’ scheme can be availed on November 14 and November 15 by applying through a dedicated portal as per guidelines, it said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had made an announcement in this regard in his first Independence Day speech after assuming office in 2021.