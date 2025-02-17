Assam police files FIR against Pak national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh

Guwahati: The Assam Police has registered an FIR against a Pakistan citizen, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and others for their purported comments on India's internal affairs and parliamentary matters aimed at disrupting communal harmony and the nation's interests, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

The development follows allegations of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's British wife Elizabeth Colburn having a truck with the Pakistani man.

''In pursuance of the Cabinet decision taken yesterday, Assam Police has lodged an FIR and the same had been registered as CID PS Case No 05/2025 U/S 48/152/61/197(1) BNS, 2023 RW Sec.13(1) UA(P) Act against Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and unknown others'', the chief minister posted on 'X'.

It is pertinent to note that the Assam Cabinet on Sunday resolved not to register any case neither against the Congress MP nor his British spouse. The BJP has accused her of having links with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence(ISI). The Cabinet directed the State police chief to register a case against Sheikh.

Sarma had earlier said that the government he is leading would write to the Union government, seeking to probe Colburn's participation in Lok Sabha campaigns, despite being a British citizen, in the erstwhile Kaliabor constituency, which Gogoi had won twice.

According to him, Sheikh's social media activity has exhaustive commentary on India's internal affairs and parliamentary matters. It raised serious concerns about his intention to compromise and damage India's interests.

"The Assam Cabinet also directed an extensive inquiry to ascertain whether these activities are part of a larger conspiracy and to identify any sympathisers or associates within Assam and across India who may be aiding Mr Sheikh's Anti-India agenda," an official statement from the Chief Minister's office said.

The enquiry may investigate Sheikh's network within Assam and India, examine individuals, organisations and accomplices based in the country who have aided and abetted his actions against India, and seek relevant assistance and information from concerned agencies and departments of the Centre for the probe, it said.

The Cabinet decision is in dissonance to Sarma's Saturday statement. He had said a criminal case was likely to be registered by the Assam police and that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be set up to probe the allegations of Colburn's ties with Pakistan.

The Cabinet resolution however said that it seemed Gogoi's wife was in contact with Sheik if one has to go by the latter's social media activity and the connected information available in the public domain.

"Apart from his engagements with the Government of Pakistan, Ali Sheikh has also founded LEAD Pakistan, a non-profit organisation, working in the field of climate change. Elizabeth Gogoi, a British national, was an integral part of LEAD Pakistan during her time spent in Islamabad. Furthermore, both Ali Sheikh and Elizabeth Gogoi, a British National, have been a part of global climate action group called the Climate and Development Knowledge Network (CDKN) which operates in both India and Pakistan," the resolution further said.

Gogoi on Friday accused the BJP of going any extreme steps to defame him and his family. He also asserted that he would take appropriate legal action. He separately wrote a letter to his wife in Assamese and posted it on his Facebook page, assuring that "truth shall prevail."