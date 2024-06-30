ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam Flood Situation Worsens; 2.62 Lakh People Affected, Death Toll Rises to 34

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Updated : 13 hours ago

The Assam flood situation is showing no signs of abating with the Brahmaputra and its tributaries overflowing under the impact of heavy rains. As per official sources, 1,33,945 people in over 411 villages have been affected in these floods. As many as 8,484 people are shifted to 71 shelters.

Assam floods (ETV Bharat)

Guwahati (Assam) : The recent flood situation in the northeastern state of Assam has taken a terrible turn. The Brahmaputra river and its tributaries have been in spate, causing a lot of hardship to residents in the affected habitations. So far this year, 34 people have died in these floods while many villages are still under water. Two children succumbed in the floods on Sunday.

According to the latest data from the state disaster management authority (SMDA), seven districts in the state are still reeling under floods. According to the data, vast areas of 411 villages in these 7 districts are submerged in floods. As many as 2.62 lakh people have been affected in the floods.

17 revenue circles affected: The flood-hit districts are Kamrup, Karimganj, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Tinsukia and Lakhimpur. As per the official sources, about 17 revenue circles spread over seven districts bore the brunt of the floods. More than 4,000 hectares of agricultural land have been damaged. The major part of these affected agricultural lands are located in the Nagaon district.

Assam floods (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, 8,484 people are shifted to 71 shelters set up in the flood-affected areas. There are 62 shelters in Karimganj district where more than 8,000 people are taking shelter. As of now, 48,927 livestock have been affected by the floods. Heavy rains in recent days have caused the water levels of rivers and tributaries to rise. The flood waters of the Dibru River have hit several areas.

The water levels of the Brahmaputra and Na-Dihing rivers have risen in many areas. Heavy rains and floods have caused infestation of wild elephants in Odalguri district. There are several hundred hectares of land in the area submerged by the Gelabil river.

Assam floods (ETV Bharat)

The second flood of the current monsoon season has caused heavy damage in several districts of the state. About 12 roads were damaged in the flood-affected areas.

