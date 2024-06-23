Assam Flood Situation Worsens; Death Toll Rises to 29, Over Three Lakh People Affected

Guwahati (Assam) : The recent flood situation in different parts of Assam has taken a terrible turn. The Brahmaputra river and its tributaries have swollen. At least 29 people have died in floods till now this year. Many villages are still underwater.

According to the latest data from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), nearly 12 districts in the state are still reeling under floods. According to the data, vast areas of 1027 villages are submerged in floods. So far 2,63,452 people have been affected by the floods.

Assam flood situation remains grim (ETV Bharat)

Toll rises: Two more people have died in the floods. They are from the Barpeta district and Bajali. With this, the death toll rose to 29 in the Assam floods this year. According to the latest SDMA data, 2,63,452 people from 1027 villages have been affected by the current flood. The flood-hit districts are Barpeta, Kamrup, Bajali, Goalpara, Nagaon, Hojai, Odalguri, Karimganj, Darrang, Nalbari, Kamrup Metropolitan and Cachar.

According to the data, 314 villages in Kamrup district, and 262 in Karimganj district are submerged in the flood waters.

Assam flood situation remains grim (ETV Bharat)

Assam flood situation remains grim (ETV Bharat)

Agricultural land damaged: About 3,995 hectares of agricultural land have been damaged in the floods. The largest part of these agricultural lands are in the Nagaon district. About 1,532 hectares of agricultural land in Nagaon district have been affected by the floods. Similarly, 1,408 hectares of agricultural land in Kamrup and 733 hectares in Darang district are under floods.