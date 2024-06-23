ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam Flood Situation Worsens; Death Toll Rises to 29, Over Three Lakh People Affected

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 23, 2024, 4:56 PM IST

The fiery flood situation in Assam shows no signs of abating with the local people in over 12 districts still facing severe hardships on account of their villages and localities remaining submerged. The SDMA data revealed that about 1,027 villages are affected. Also, agricultural land was damaged in vast areas across the state.

Assam flood situation remains grim
Assam flood situation remains grim (ETV Bharat)

Guwahati (Assam) : The recent flood situation in different parts of Assam has taken a terrible turn. The Brahmaputra river and its tributaries have swollen. At least 29 people have died in floods till now this year. Many villages are still underwater.

According to the latest data from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), nearly 12 districts in the state are still reeling under floods. According to the data, vast areas of 1027 villages are submerged in floods. So far 2,63,452 people have been affected by the floods.

Assam flood situation remains grim
Assam flood situation remains grim (ETV Bharat)

Toll rises: Two more people have died in the floods. They are from the Barpeta district and Bajali. With this, the death toll rose to 29 in the Assam floods this year. According to the latest SDMA data, 2,63,452 people from 1027 villages have been affected by the current flood. The flood-hit districts are Barpeta, Kamrup, Bajali, Goalpara, Nagaon, Hojai, Odalguri, Karimganj, Darrang, Nalbari, Kamrup Metropolitan and Cachar.

According to the data, 314 villages in Kamrup district, and 262 in Karimganj district are submerged in the flood waters.

Assam flood situation remains grim
Assam flood situation remains grim (ETV Bharat)
Assam flood situation remains grim
Assam flood situation remains grim (ETV Bharat)

Agricultural land damaged: About 3,995 hectares of agricultural land have been damaged in the floods. The largest part of these agricultural lands are in the Nagaon district. About 1,532 hectares of agricultural land in Nagaon district have been affected by the floods. Similarly, 1,408 hectares of agricultural land in Kamrup and 733 hectares in Darang district are under floods.

Read More:

1. Assam floods: Nearly 1.22 lakh people hit in 7 districts

TAGGED:

ASSAM FLOOD 2024GUWAHATIDEATH TOLL ASSAMFLOODS ASSAMASSAM FLOOD DEATH TOLL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.