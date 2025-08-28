Assam FIR: SC Grants Four-Week Interim Protection To Journalist Abhisar Sharma

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim protection for four weeks to journalist Abhisar Sharma in connection with an FIR lodged against him in Assam over a video post allegedly criticising the state's policies. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench decided to grant interim protection after hearing submissions from senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who represented Sharma. Sibal vehemently argued against the registration of the FIR against his client and asked what has he done.

The bench asked Sharma to approach the Gauhati High Court to seek quashing of the FIR lodged against him. The bench was informed that the apex court had already interfered in a similar matter (The Wire editor Siddharth Varadarajan). However, the bench said it was not inclined to entertain the plea and asked Sharma to approach the jurisdictional high court. Sibal pressed that relegating the matter to the high court would not be fair and that there must be some "uniformity".

The bench granted interim protection to Sharma to enable him to move before the high court. The apex court issued notice to the Centre seeking its response on his prayer challenging the validity of Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with acts endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India.

The plea, filed through advocate Sumeer Sodhi, said the FIR was registered on a complaint made by a private person against a video posted by him on his YouTube channel, where he questioned the wisdom of allotting 3,000 bighas of tribal land to a private entity, and exposed government decisions that affect tribal land rights, environmental concerns, and democratic accountability.

The plea said the video uploaded by the petitioner stems from a recent Guwahati High Court proceeding with respect to such allotment and thereafter goes on to criticise the dispensation in power for playing divisive politics instead of focussing on issues of grave public importance. The plea said the petitioner's statements are not fabricated assertions but grounded in verifiable facts, which were supported by original video clips of speeches made by the chief minister of Assam (Himanta Biswa Sarma). The criticism of government policies, functioning, or political strategies do not amount to an offence under Section 152 BNS, it added.

"In a democracy, elected representatives remain open to public scrutiny and criticism. At no point does the petitioner call for violence, insurrection, or public disorder. The statements are confined to questioning the use of divisive rhetoric and highlighting governance failures, which is well within the constitutional right to free expression," the plea contended.

On the allegations of mocking 'Ram Rajya', the plea said: "the reference to ‘Ram Rajya’ was used metaphorically, in the political context, to highlight a gap between proclaimed ideals and actual governance. Political ideals and slogans, once adopted by parties, become subjects of legitimate debate. Critiquing their implementation cannot be construed as denigrating religion or national unity".

The plea said the petitioner specifically quoted speeches of the chief minister where communal rhetoric was employed, and these were not inventions of the petitioner but documented political speeches in the public domain. On allegations of statements prejudicial to national integration, the plea contended that national integration refers to the unity of India as a sovereign state and criticism of a chief minister’s policies and politics cannot by any stretch be treated as an attack on the unity of India.

"If every dissenting voice against a state government is criminalised as anti-national, the constitutional guarantee of free expression is illusory. The petitioner raised issues of governance, such as land distribution to private entities and suppression of accountability, which are matters of public interest. Exposing corruption, maladministration, or diversionary tactics strengthens democracy cannot be said to weaken integration", said the plea.

The case has been registered against Sharma at the Guwahati Crime Branch police station based on a private complaint. It has been alleged that the video uploaded by Sharma on his YouTube channel on August 8 has the effect of creating communal tension and distrust among the state authorities. Sharma has been booked under various sections of BNS, including 152 and 196 (promoting enmity between groups).