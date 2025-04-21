First National Highway In Northeast To Serve As An Emergency Runway For Combat Aircraft In Assam's Moran

Dibrugarh: As you drive on the highway, suddenly, an aircraft lands in front of you. It may seem unbelievable but this is going to be a reality soon in Assam. Soon, fighter jets landing on a motorable highway will not be a strange sight for the people of Assam. Big fighter jets like Rafale, MIG, Tejas and Hercules AN-32 will facilities to touch down and take off from this highway coming up in Assam's Moran.

It is the first national highway in the Northeast to facilitate the emergency combat aircraft landing. The 4.5-kilometer stretch which is under construction on the National Highway 127 (erstwhile NH-37) near Moran will be equipped with a high level ELF (emergency landing facility) for the aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

This stretch of the highway can be turned into an Indian Air Force airport during wartime situations or natural calamities. The 30-meter-wide highway is being constructed under the aegis the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) from Sepon Polo Club in Moran to Gajpuria point.

Arrangements have been made to fence along the road at the time of landing of aircraft without allowing humans and animals to enter. An Air Traffic Control Tower (ATC) will also be constructed. This route will be used only in case of emergencies. However, in the normal scenario, this stretch will remain open for plying at all times. The road has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 150 crore.

The Panipat-based construction company, ML Jain, which is working on the project, is likely to hand over this highway to the NHIDCL by May 30. After this, the Air Force authorities will conduct a trial run of the aircraft landing. Once the pilot programme of landing is successful, the highway will become the only national highway in the northeast where aircrafts can touch down in case of an emergency. It may be recalled that the newly constructed portion of the national highway has already been opened for plying, avoiding entry to Moran Town from April 1.

Ministry of Defence and NHIDCL:

Though the road has been cleared for plying, some work on the runway aspect is still being carried out day and night at the site. Air Force experts are supervising the progress of works at the site. Dayanand Phukan, an officer of contractors, said, "Arrangements have been made to land aircraft in an emergency situation on the four lane road constructed by NHIDCL in Moran. The road has been constructed jointly by the Ministry of Defence of India and NHIDCL. It has taken almost a year to make aircraft landable on the route. The road has already been opened for traffic. If all goes well we will complete the construction and hand it to NHIDCL by May 30."

Security of the North East:

"From a defence point of view, the Northeast is a sensitive area," the construction firm official added. The road has been constructed in view of this. The route for landing will be formally opened soon. The route will have all the facilities where aircraft can land in emergencies. It will remain open for traffic in normal circumstances.” The stretch has been covered with fencing on both sides to avoid any unwanted intrusion in case of landing of aircrafts.

Phukon further said, “Fencing has been arranged on both sides of the road to ensure that there is no problem during the landing of the aircraft in case of an emergency. Special gates have also been constructed on the village roads connected to this road. The road will be used as a full runway by closing these gates in case of an emergency.” An alternative route has been constructed for traffic during the landing of the aircraft. Trial work on landing will begin next month itself.