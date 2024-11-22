ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Including Three of a Family Killed in Assam's Nagaon, Locals Suspect Case of Jilted Love

Nagaon: In a shocking incident, police in Assam's Nagaon district have recovered four bodies from a house Gorajan area under Rupohi in the district.

The four deceased belonged to one family while the fourth body is yet to be identified, police said.

The shocking incident took place after the evening hours on Friday when the locals informed the police about the murder. When police went to the house of Dhanughar Sarkar, they saw four bodies lying in a pool of blood.

The three identified as Dhanughar Sarkar, his wife Sanudhar Sarkar and their daughter Jajasmiti Sarkar.