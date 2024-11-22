Four Including Three of a Family Killed in Assam's Nagaon, Locals Suspect Case of Jilted Love

Nagaon: In a shocking incident, police in Assam's Nagaon district have recovered four bodies from a house Gorajan area under Rupohi in the district.
The four deceased belonged to one family while the fourth body is yet to be identified, police said.
The shocking incident took place after the evening hours on Friday when the locals informed the police about the murder. When police went to the house of Dhanughar Sarkar, they saw four bodies lying in a pool of blood.
The three identified as Dhanughar Sarkar, his wife Sanudhar Sarkar and their daughter Jajasmiti Sarkar.
Sarkar's another daughter Akhi Sarkar's marriage was scheduled next Wednesday. Police are yet to contact Akhi Sarkar .
Considering the fact that Akhi Sarkar is missing and her scheduled marriage next week, locals suspect it to be a case of jilted love. They, however, said that things will be clear when the fourth body is identified and Akhi Sarkar is traced.
Police has registered a case and investigation is on. "We have started investigation, it is difficult to comment now," said a senior official of Nagaon police.