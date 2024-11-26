Assam District To Evict Kuki Migrants From Manipur

Guwahati: Assam's Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has decided to evict about 1000 Kuki people who came to the Karbi Anglong district from Manipur after the recent violence.

Chief Executive Member of the KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang said this on Tuesday and added that about 500 families from Manipur who came to Karbi Anglong will be evicted soon as there is no place for settling migrants in Karbi Anglong.

"I was told that about 1000 people have come from Manipur. I have called the members of the Karbi Students' Union and the Gaon Burhas of the Kuki villages to discuss the issue," Ronghang said while talking to reporters on Tuesday.

"We will make them understand, they may be tribals but there is no space here to settle them," he said.

Assam's Karbi Anglong district is home to several ethnic groups including the majority Karbi tribe and the Kuki tribes like the Thadou and Hmar. The Kuki population, initially numbering 15 in the 1951 census, rose to 2,914 in 1961. The Kukis in Karbi Anglong are primarily residing in the Singhasan Hills region.

While the Karbi Anglong is an autonomous district under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, the Kuki people also aspire for an autonomous council for the Kukis which had already led to clashes between the two communities during 2002 to 2004 leading to the killing and displacement of both the communities.

COCOMI calls for a boycott in Manipur

Meanwhile, although there are no reports of any fresh violence from Manipur in the last few days, the situation has remained tense. The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a Meitei civil society group, has decided to boycott Union Home Minister Amit Shah with immediate effect till the crisis in the state is resolved and has also decided to shut down state and central government offices in the state for two days.

COCOMI Coordinator Thokchom Somorendro said "The state government in its meeting of NDA legislators on November 18 had resolved for removal of AFSPA (from six police station areas) and to conduct mass operations against Kuki militants within seven days and had also assured that if no actions were taken, the government will do what the people want. However, the government has failed to deliver its resolutions within the stipulated time frame."

"To protest the proxy war engineered by the Centre, we have decided to boycott Union Home Minister Amit Shah with immediate effect as he has failed to solve the crisis" Somorendro said.

"All offices of state and central government will be shut down for two days from Wednesday, however, essential services and educational institutions will be exempted from the shutdown" Somorendro continued. The COCOMI also demanded for the removal of two Kuki ministers from the cabinet of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.