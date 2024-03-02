Assam Cop Shoots Self Dead after Firing at Woman in Dibrugarh

OC of Namrup police station, Anupam Gowala fired at a woman and then shot himself dead with his service revolver in Dibrugarh. A probe has been launched in this connection, police said.

Moran (Assam): A police officer allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver after firing at a woman in Assam's Dibrugarh on Saturday.

The woman is currently undergoing treatment. The deceased has been identified as Anupam Gowala, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Namrup police station. He was a resident of Kakosang in Bokakhat.

The incident took place in Rangpuria in Lahowal of Dibrugarh. During the firing, Bishnupriya Lahan Gogoi sustained injuries and was rushed to the Assam Medical College hospital in a critical condition. Her treatment is underway, police said.

Police said the incident occurred at the house of one Bipul Gogoi located at Rangpuria in Lahowal. It is still unclear as to why the deceased travelled from his home in Bokakhat to Lahowal and committed the act.

Senior police officials have reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident. The cop's body has been sent for post-mortem but the reason as to why he took such a drastic step is yet to be ascertained, an officer of the local police station said. Probe is underway to understand as to how the incident occurred, he added.

This has come three days after a constable of Kolkata Police reportedly shot himself dead in front of his unit's armoury in the Police Training School in West Bengal's Alipore.

