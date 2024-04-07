NDA Failed to Solve Price Rise and Joblessness, Says Congress Assam In-Charge Jitendra Singh

During his campaign for the Lok Sabha election in Assam, Congress state in-charge Jitendra Singh urged the people to elect a strong leader like Gaurav Gogoi in the interests of the development of the state. INDIA alliance fielded Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency.

Jorhat (Assam) : Congress Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh on Sunday launched a campaign in support of INDIA alliance candidate Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat, which is one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the northeastern state.

Participating in the election meeting organized in the auditorium of West Lohpahiya Tea Garden in Jorhat district, Central Secretary of Congress and in-charge of Assam Congress Jitendra Singh said that Gaurav Gogoi is a strong leader not only of Assam but of the entire country's politics. If the INDIA alliance forms the government at the Centre, Gaurav Gogoi will be kept on an important ministerial post, he said.

Jitendra Singh said that it is very important to elect a promising leader like Gaurav Gogoi for bringing the development in Assam. He said that the countrymen are facing a lot of problems during the days of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. The NDA government is proving to be unsuccessful in controlling inflation, unemployment and other problems of the country, he said.

Congress leader Prabhakar Sathe, MLA Bhaskarjyoti Baruwa, NSUI state president Krishnanu Baruwa and state, district and block Congress officials were present during the meeting.

During his current campaign, Jitendra Singh and other leaders are also taking part in the door to door campaigns when they are handing over the Congress guarantee cards to the people, assuring to implement the party manifesto called Nyay Patra.

