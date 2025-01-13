ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam Coal Mine: Hope Dims As Five Remain Trapped

Guwahati: With the passage of seven days, hope dims for the survival of miners trapped at a colliery in the Tinkilo area of Umrangsho in Dima Hasao district. While the rescuers could retrieve four bodies from the flooded mine till Saturday, five of the nine miners still remain trapped.

The district administration said six high-powered pumps have been installed for dewatering the nearby three mines and nine pumps have been continuously dewatering the ill-fated coal mine. A team of the Indian Navy team moved out from the incident site on Monday.

"As per the early morning report, the water level has decreased by 0.3 meters," officials said.

The abandoned coal mine flooded on January 6 when some miners were still working inside. As the gushing water came in from the nearby mine, some of the miners could escape while nine others remained trapped.