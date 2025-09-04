Assam CM Slams 'Fear Mongering' Over Centre's New Citizenship Order As Protests Grow Louder

Guwahati: The 'Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) Order, 2025' recently issued by Union Home Ministry has ignited a political storm in Assam. While Opposition parties and civil society organisations have warned of demographic threats and cultural erosion, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma categorically dismissed the claims as "unnecessary fear-mongering".

Speaking to media in Guwahati, CM Sarma stated, "Criticism is welcome, but let's look at the facts. In Assam, only 12 people have applied for Indian citizenship under the CAA, and only three have been granted. Despite giving advertisements, no one is interested in applying. The law exists, but it has no relevance here."

Sarma further argued that the Act is being politicised unnecessarily. "No one wants to identify themselves as a foreigner to apply under this law. This is not an issue in Assam. We are being dragged into an unnecessary controversy," he said.

Addressing protests by the Opposition parties and student bodies, the Chief Minister added, "People can protest if they wish to. During the CAA protests, it was claimed that lakhs of applications have been received, but that never was the case. In fact, five young people died due to false narratives, and even today, no one has explained where those lakhs of so-called applicants are."

Refuting claims that the order will flood Assam with foreigners, he said, "This law existed before and it will remain irrelevant here. No Assamese is going to apply. This is being blown out of proportion."

Despite the CM's assertions, Opposition voices have become louder, accusing the Centre of attempting to smuggle in the CAA under a new label.

'This Is More Dangerous Than CAA'

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has come out strongly against the 2025 exemption order, alleging that it aims to legalise the entry and stay of illegal immigrants, particularly Bangladeshi Hindus.

Reacting to the notification, AASU President Utpal Sharma criticised saying, "We vehemently oppose the 'Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) Order, 2025'. This order is even more dangerous than CAA. It is a deliberate conspiracy to burden Assam with illegal Bangladeshi Hindus."

He further labelled this decision as "anti-Assamese and communal". "Assam is not a dumping ground for foreigners. We cannot allow this to happen. This decision is anti-Assamese, anti-indigenous, and communal in nature. We demand that Assam be kept outside the ambit of both the CAA and the 2025 Order," he said.

Sharma also challenged the Chief Minister's claim of insignificance, saying, "What we feared during CAA is now being implemented through backdoor tactics. We will not accept this."

"Delhi Is Attempting To Destroy Assam's Future'

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President and former AASU leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi joined the growing chorus of protest, warning that the Centre's decision would deal a serious blow to Assam's socio-political fabric.

Addressing a public meeting in Khowang, Dibrugarh, Gogoi said, "What the people of Assam feared is now turning into reality. During the CAA protests, we said the Centre would one day extend the cut-off date, and they have done exactly that."

"For 43 years, people of Assam carried the burden of foreigners. Now, Delhi wants to extend that burden by another decade through this 2025 order. This is a calculated move to eliminate the indigenous Assamese politically and culturally," he said.

Reaffirming AJP's position, he stated, "We did not accept CAA, we do not accept it today, and we will never accept it in the future. Our movement will continue, and protests will intensify in coming days."

'Today It's 2024, Tomorrow It Will Be 2034'

Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi, a key figure in the anti-CAA movement, slammed the new order as a dangerous precedent and a betrayal of Assam’s interests.

“When I said in 2019 that the cut-off date would keep changing, people laughed. They mocked me. But look, today it's 2024. Tomorrow it will be 2034, and then 2045. This is a bottomless pit," said Gogoi.

Raising demographic concerns, he warned, "Today, there are 1.1 crore Hindus in Bangladesh. Assam already has 20 lakh Bangladeshi Hindus. This law now gives citizenship rights to all of them. Where will they go? Assam and Bengal will bear the brunt."

"A person can join the RSS in Bangladesh, come to India before the cut-off date, and gain full rights of voting, employment, and can even contest elections without having a passport. Tomorrow, such a person can become Chief Minister. Is this justice to indigenous Assamese?" he questioned.

Gogoi accused the BJP and RSS of pursuing a long-term plan to change Assam's political demography. "If they truly cared for Assamese identity, they wouldn't do this. This is a betrayal," he said.

He also sought a ban on RSS and BJP in Assam. "They are dangerous to our identity. Every Assamese with a mind, a heart and a spine must come forward. If we do not act now, our existence will be wiped out," he warned.

Calling for mass mobilisation, he said, "We must drive out these forces from our land. Assamese people must take a stand now or be prepared to be reduced to a minority in our own homeland."