Assam CM Sarma Meets Top Industry Leaders, Seeks Fulfilment Of Commitments

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met two industry tycoons in New Delhi to discuss investment initiatives in the state. He was in the national capital to attend the 10th governing council meeting of Niti Aayog on Saturday.

He met Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal and ITC Hotels Managing Director Anil Chadha and asked them to fulfil their commitments made during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit held in Guwahati in February. Agarwal said his group is wholly committed to Assam's growth journey and is keen to expand its footprint in the state's hydrocarbon sector, officials privy to the development told ETV Bharat.

"Today in New Delhi, I met the very enterprising Chairman of @Vedanta_Group, Shri @AnilAgarwal_Ved Ji. We spoke on operationalising the group’s investment commitment made during #AdvantageAssam2. Vedanta is keen to expand its footprint in the state’s hydrocarbon sector," Sarma posted on X.

"Chadha told the Chief Minister that his group is very keen on exploring opportunities in the hospitality sector in Assam", the official said. They discussed the potential of investments in Assam's hospitality sector as Chadha expressed keen interest in exploring opportunities for expansion in the state, the official added.

Sarma, who is closely monitoring the investment commitments made by different companies during the Advantage Assam 2.0, will hold one-to-one meetings with the industry honchos in the national capital on Monday.

"The Chief Minister has started individual discussions with companies about how to go about realising the investment on the ground, what kind of incentives they might need, and the land they would need. We will prepare the preparatory roadmap over the next six months," the official said.

"If even a significant portion of the pledged investments materialises, Assam could emerge as a leading industrial hub in the northeast and beyond. Therefore, the focus now shifts to implementation and execution, ensuring that these investments translate into job creation, infrastructure development and long-term economic benefits for the state," the official added.

To achieve this goal, the state government plans to carefully analyse investment proposals in the current financial year and work toward a comprehensive roadmap within the next six months.

"The roadmap will focus on addressing key challenges such as land allocation, ease of doing business and incentive structures to ensure that projects move from paper to reality," the official stated.