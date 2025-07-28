Assam CM Sarma Meets PM Modi, Briefs On Developmental Initiatives

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament House in New Delhi to apprise him of the significant strides made by the northeastern state on key socioeconomic parameters and the near saturation of major welfare schemes by both state and Central governments.
Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on September 8 to inaugurate the year-long birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika and the nation's first bio-ethanol plant at Numaligarh in Golaghat district.
"Had the privilege of calling upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today. Briefed him on Assam's notable strides across socioeconomic indicators and the near saturation of major welfare schemes," Sarma said.
During the day, Sarma also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament House and also sought support and cooperation from her ministry in taking Assam to greater heights of economic growth and development. He also invited Sitharaman to lay the foundation stone of the Kanaklata Barua University at Gohpur. Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, MPs Kamakhya Tasa, Rameswar Teli and Kanad Purkayastha were also present during the meeting.
Named after Assam's greatest freedom fighter, Birangana Kanaklata Barua, the institute will be the first of its kind in the country to be built on an industry-oriented academic approach. Some of the specialised courses to be offered will be in emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum Computing, Robotics, etc.
"Today in New Delhi, I had the honour to invite Union Minister Sitharaman to visit Assam and lay the foundation stone of the upcoming Kanaklata Barua University in Gohpur," Sarma said.
The CM also met Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, at Shastri Bhawan. In the course of their 25-minute long meeting, both Sarma and Reddy discussed at length about the ways to make Coal India's operations in Margherita 'more vibrant, robust and productive'.
Later, Sharma also met Union Minister for Jal Shakti, CR Paatil, at Shram Shakti Bhawan and discussed various issues on strengthening the Jal Jeevan Mission in Assam.
Principal Secretary to CM, KK Dwivedi and resident commissioner of Assam Bhawan in New Delhi, Kavitha Padmanabhan, were present in the meeting.
