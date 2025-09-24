ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam CM Orders SIT To Probe Zubeen Gargs Untimely Death Viscera Samples To Be Sent To Delhi

Sharing the update on social media, Sarma wrote, “In regard to the untimely death of our beloved Zubeen Garg, we will not spare anyone. Today, I had a meeting with the DGP Assam Police and the ADGP, CID along with senior officers including Chief Secretary, Assam. I have instructed the DGP to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with the best officers of Assam Police. The viscera samples will be sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFL), Delhi, for detailed examination. The SIT will have full freedom to investigate the case with complete professional integrity.”

Guwahati : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be constituted to probe the circumstances leading to the untimely death of iconic singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore on September 19.

The Chief Minister’s statement comes in the wake of widespread grief and demands for a thorough investigation following Garg’s sudden death. Known as the “Heartthrob of Assam,” Garg was one of the most popular voices of the region, celebrated not only for his contributions to Assamese and Hindi music but also for his role as a cultural icon across the Northeast.

Sarma chaired a high-level meeting earlier in the day with the Director General of Police (DGP), Additional Director General of Police (CID), Chief Secretary, and other senior officials. During the meeting, he directed the formation of the SIT and stressed that the probe must be carried out with “complete professional integrity.”

With the decision to send viscera samples to the Central Forensic Laboratory in Delhi, the state government aims to ensure a transparent and credible investigation.

The sudden loss of Zubeen Garg has left fans, colleagues, and admirers across the region in shock, with many urging authorities to leave no stone unturned in uncovering the truth. The SIT’s findings are now expected to play a crucial role in bringing clarity to the circumstances of his demise.