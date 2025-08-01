Assam CM Himanta Slams Gaurav Gogoi Over Parliament Speech On Operation Sindoor, Alleges 'Pro-Pak' Stance

Guwahati : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi over his recent speech in Parliament on Operation Sindoor, calling it “an embarrassment for the people of Assam” and accusing the MP of aligning more with Pakistan's narrative than India’s.

The Chief Minister said: “Gogoi’s remarks questioning the manner in which Indian forces carried out the missile strikes were “disgraceful.”

“He went so far as to ask why the missile wasn’t fired from close range, and why the army used long-range missiles. If India has the capability to strike from 3,000-4,000 km away, we should be congratulating our forces, not questioning them,” Sarma said during a press interaction.

In an even sharper personal attack, Sarma said, “After hearing his speech, it seems Gaurav Gogoi has no love for India. His child is a foreign national, his wife is a foreign national, perhaps one day he might change his own citizenship. That’s why he always speaks against India in Parliament.”

Sarma further alleged that Gogoi has consistently made statements in Parliament that serve Pakistan’s interests.

“Since 2014, if you look at his questions and speeches, they all seem to help Pakistan. He can never be a hero on Indian TV, only on Pakistani channels,” the CM added.

The war of words escalated after Gogoi’s Parliament speech on Operation Sindoor drew national attention, in which he raised concerns about the operational details and transparency of the strike.

Adding fuel to the controversy, CM Sarma reiterated his earlier announcement that details of Gogoi’s alleged 'Pakistan link' will be revealed by September 10. “Our SIT’s deadline for the investigation is September 10. They have been instructed not to ask for any extension. Based on their findings, the Cabinet will decide whether to refer the case to the CBI,” Sarma said.

He explained that the State Investigation Team (SIT) is currently limited in its reach, only able to trace records back to 2011. “If we need deeper investigation, only the CBI can do that,” the CM stated.

While Gaurav Gogoi has not yet publicly responded to the Chief Minister’s remarks, political observers say the BJP-Congress confrontation in Assam is set to intensify ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.