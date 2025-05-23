Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Meets Amit Shah, JP Nadda

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday called on Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister JP Nadda and discussed several critical aspects related to the state, officials said.
"The Chief Minister met Amit Shah and apprised him on various matters pertaining to Assam. In the course of the meeting at the official residence of the Union Home Minister in the afternoon, Sarma briefed Shah on a gamut of matters pertaining to his State and on the resounding victory of NDA in the recently concluded Panchayat elections," a senior official told ETV Bharat.
The Chief Minister also complimented Shah on the considerable gains being made in eliminating Naxalism. Meanwhile, Assam Minister for Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises, Bimal Borah has said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the unwavering support of the Centre, Assam has witnessed remarkable economic strides.
"Our Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has more than doubled from Rs 2.8 lakh crore in 2018 to Rs 5.7 lakh crore in 2024. This growth trajectory is a testament to the resilience and determination of our people," said Borah while addressing the ministerial session on 'Infrastructure and Logistics' at the Rising Northeast Investors' Summit 2025.
The summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union Minister of State for DoNER, Dr Sukanta Majumdar, Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Sarma and Chief Ministers of other North Eastern States, including Sikkim were present on the occasion.
Bora said infrastructure investments have surged from Rs 2 lakh crore to Rs 11 lakh crore, underscoring the nation’s commitment to regional development.
"Today, we stand at the cusp of a transformative journey - one that propels Assam from its rich cultural heritage to a dynamic economic future," he said.
Projecting Assam as not just a land of natural beauty and diverse cultures but a rapidly emerging as a beacon of economic growth and opportunity, Borah said, “Our strategic location, with Guwahati serving as the gateway to the seven sister states, positions us uniquely to tap into the vast potential of Southeast Asia.”
Borah pointed out that Assam’s export profile has witnessed a significant transformation with exports going up from Rs 2,474 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 3,664 crore in 2023-24, with key contributors being tea (55 per cent), petroleum products (23 per cent), and pharmaceuticals (5 per cent).
The Industries and Commerce Minister said the One District One Product (ODOP) initiatives have helped in identifying and promoting unique products from each district such as muga silk, tea, and handloom products thus enhancing local entrepreneurship and export potential.
"In Assam, 29 unique ODOP products are identified across 35 districts. Geographical Indications (GIs) play a crucial role in protecting, promoting, and commercialising region-specific products. Assam, with 31 GI products showcased the State’s rich cultural and artisanal legacy," Bora said.
He further said that Assam’s GI portfolio including Jaapi headwear, the intricate Bell Metal Craft, and the Bihu Dhol, serve as vital economic drivers, sustaining the livelihoods of artisans, weavers and farmers across the State. Borah said that Assam with its rich natural resources and strategic location holds significant export potential.
"The State is renowned for its Assam tea, which is exported globally. Additionally, Assam's abundant agricultural produce, including spices, fruits, and medicinal plants, offers considerable opportunities for export. Its proximity to ASEAN countries further enhances its potential as a key player in cross-border trade," Bora said.