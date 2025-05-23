ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Meets Amit Shah, JP Nadda

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday called on Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister JP Nadda and discussed several critical aspects related to the state, officials said.

"The Chief Minister met Amit Shah and apprised him on various matters pertaining to Assam. In the course of the meeting at the official residence of the Union Home Minister in the afternoon, Sarma briefed Shah on a gamut of matters pertaining to his State and on the resounding victory of NDA in the recently concluded Panchayat elections," a senior official told ETV Bharat.

The Chief Minister also complimented Shah on the considerable gains being made in eliminating Naxalism. Meanwhile, Assam Minister for Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises, Bimal Borah has said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the unwavering support of the Centre, Assam has witnessed remarkable economic strides.

"Our Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has more than doubled from Rs 2.8 lakh crore in 2018 to Rs 5.7 lakh crore in 2024. This growth trajectory is a testament to the resilience and determination of our people," said Borah while addressing the ministerial session on 'Infrastructure and Logistics' at the Rising Northeast Investors' Summit 2025.

The summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union Minister of State for DoNER, Dr Sukanta Majumdar, Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Sarma and Chief Ministers of other North Eastern States, including Sikkim were present on the occasion.

Bora said infrastructure investments have surged from Rs 2 lakh crore to Rs 11 lakh crore, underscoring the nation’s commitment to regional development.

"Today, we stand at the cusp of a transformative journey - one that propels Assam from its rich cultural heritage to a dynamic economic future," he said.