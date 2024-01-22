'Think of Ravana tomorrow': Assam CM's indirect dig at Rahul Gandhi

Guwahati : While the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is heading through Assam since Jan 18, the war of words between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is turning more intense.

Today when the whole nation is focused on Ayodhya's Ram Temple consecration ceremony, Rahul Gandhi is slowly moving towards Guwahati carrying out his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Rahul Gandhi is accusing the BJP and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of trying to disrupt his march, as he has faced hurdles in Sonitpur and Nagaon on Sunday and Monday respectively. The Assam CM is also taking digs at the Gandhi scion in whatever way he can.

On Monday, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma compared Rahul Gandhi to Ravana, the antagonist of the Ramayana epic. The CM made the remarks while participating in a special function at Fatasil Ambari Harijan Colony in Guwahati to mark the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Responding to a question from reporters about Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jado Nyay Yatra after the event, the Chief Minister said, "Today is a day of Ram. Today is not the day to mention anything other than Ram. One should only think of Ram today.” The Chief Minister also took an indirect dig at Rahul Gandhi by asking everybody to 'think of Ravana tomorrow and day after tomorrow'.

While commenting on the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla, the Chief Minister said that, with today’s momentous occasion, the whole nation got freedom from 500 years of slavery. The CM witnessed the live streaming of the historic occasion along with the people from the harijan community in the city. He expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for the temple inauguration.

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that the political atmosphere in Assam has been tense ever since Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Assam. On the one hand, protests by the Congress are making the political atmosphere of Assam tense after Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra got blocked by Assam police. On Sunday, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Bora was attacked by BJP supporters who also blocked Rahul Gandhi's vehicle.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi's yatra will enter Guwahati tomorrow where the Police has not permitted Rahul Gandhi to go inside the city. A lot of police will be deployed in Guwahati tomorrow considering the prevailing tensions over the Congress MP's yatra, police sources said.