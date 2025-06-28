Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Major Ropeway Projects To Connect Kamakhya Temple

Guwahati: In a significant push to boost religious tourism and ease access to the Kamakhya Temple, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced key updates on two major ropeway projects connecting the revered shrine.

Speaking during his visit to the temple after the annual Ambubachi Mela, Sarma revealed that two ropeways are currently under development- one from Kamakhya Railway Station to the temple, and another from Sonaram Field in the city to the holy shrine.

"Work on both ropeway projects is already underway. The first phase- from Kamakhya Station- will begin soon, followed by the Sonaram Field connection," he said.

These ropeways are expected to significantly reduce travel time and make the steep ascent to the temple easier for pilgrims, especially the elderly and the differently-abled. The projects are also seen as a step towards modernising pilgrimage infrastructure while minimising environmental impact.

"We’re working to ensure that pilgrims have a safer, faster, and more comfortable journey to the temple," added Sarma. "This is part of our broader commitment to developing religious sites across the state," said Sarma.

Sarma also shared that similar ropeway infrastructure is being built in other locations, including Bhuban Tirtha in Barak Valley and Biswanath, signalling a larger vision of spiritual tourism development in Assam.

Continuing his annual tradition, Sarma visited Kamakhya Temple with his family to seek blessings from the Goddess. "Though the festival ended two days ago, I waited to avoid adding to the crowd. Today, I had the good fortune of visiting the Goddess along with my family. I prayed for the welfare of all people of Assam," he told reporters.

He also expressed appreciation for the successful organisation of the Mela, thanking the temple committee, the tourism department, and Assam Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass for their coordinated efforts.