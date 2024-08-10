ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam CM Exudes Confidence On PM Modi Over Bangladesh Crisis

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

Updated : 14 hours ago

Amid the turmoil in Bangladesh, Assam CM said that PM Modi will find a solution to the problem with the Bangladesh government. He slammed Congress for ignoring the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Assam CM Expresses Confidence On PM Modi Over Bangladesh Crisis
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (ETV Bharat)

Ranchi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma exuded confidence on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will resolve issues with the Bangladesh government through diplomatic channels. Speaking to the media, Sarma criticised the Congress party, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, for their stance on Hindus in Bangladesh. He accused the Congress of supporting Muslims in conflict zones worldwide while ignoring the plight of Hindus, especially in Bangladesh.

Assam CM Exudes Confidence On PM Modi Over Bangladesh Crisis (Video: ETV Bharat)

Sarma, who is on a Jharkhand visit, pointed out that Priyanka Gandhi had tweeted multiple times about the Palestine-Gaza situation and that the Congress had even staged protests. However, he claimed that despite Hindu minorities facing problems in Bangladesh due to the crisis in that country, the Congress has kept mum. He accused the party of trying to divide Hindus based on caste.

Commenting on the situation at the Bangladesh border, Sarma noted, “The situation is very bad. The Indian government has not yet issued orders to allow entry to those stranded at the border. Bringing around two crore people to India is not feasible, so the solution lies in ensuring security for Hindu minorities in Bangladesh through diplomatic efforts.”

The Chief Minister also highlighted a significant decrease in the Hindu population in Bangladesh, stating that it had fallen from 33% to 8%. He added that there has been a similar decline in the Hindu population in West Bengal, Assam, and Jharkhand. According to Sarma, between 1951 and 2024, the Hindu population in Bangladesh decreased by 13%, while in Assam, it dropped by 9%.

When asked about the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's criticism that he is not focusing on his state, Sarma declined to comment, noting that it was the birthday of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. He instead wished Soren a long life and prosperity.

Read More

  1. 'Many Districts Of Assam Have Become Mini Bangladesh': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  2. Amid Turmoil In Bangladesh, Himanta Sarma Expresses Concern Over Hindus Of Assam, Bengal, Jharkhand

Ranchi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma exuded confidence on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will resolve issues with the Bangladesh government through diplomatic channels. Speaking to the media, Sarma criticised the Congress party, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, for their stance on Hindus in Bangladesh. He accused the Congress of supporting Muslims in conflict zones worldwide while ignoring the plight of Hindus, especially in Bangladesh.

Assam CM Exudes Confidence On PM Modi Over Bangladesh Crisis (Video: ETV Bharat)

Sarma, who is on a Jharkhand visit, pointed out that Priyanka Gandhi had tweeted multiple times about the Palestine-Gaza situation and that the Congress had even staged protests. However, he claimed that despite Hindu minorities facing problems in Bangladesh due to the crisis in that country, the Congress has kept mum. He accused the party of trying to divide Hindus based on caste.

Commenting on the situation at the Bangladesh border, Sarma noted, “The situation is very bad. The Indian government has not yet issued orders to allow entry to those stranded at the border. Bringing around two crore people to India is not feasible, so the solution lies in ensuring security for Hindu minorities in Bangladesh through diplomatic efforts.”

The Chief Minister also highlighted a significant decrease in the Hindu population in Bangladesh, stating that it had fallen from 33% to 8%. He added that there has been a similar decline in the Hindu population in West Bengal, Assam, and Jharkhand. According to Sarma, between 1951 and 2024, the Hindu population in Bangladesh decreased by 13%, while in Assam, it dropped by 9%.

When asked about the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's criticism that he is not focusing on his state, Sarma declined to comment, noting that it was the birthday of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. He instead wished Soren a long life and prosperity.

Read More

  1. 'Many Districts Of Assam Have Become Mini Bangladesh': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  2. Amid Turmoil In Bangladesh, Himanta Sarma Expresses Concern Over Hindus Of Assam, Bengal, Jharkhand
Last Updated : 14 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ASSAM CMHIMANTA BISWA SARMACONGRESSBANGLADESH CRISISHIMANTA BISWA SARMA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.