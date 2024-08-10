Ranchi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma exuded confidence on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will resolve issues with the Bangladesh government through diplomatic channels. Speaking to the media, Sarma criticised the Congress party, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, for their stance on Hindus in Bangladesh. He accused the Congress of supporting Muslims in conflict zones worldwide while ignoring the plight of Hindus, especially in Bangladesh.

Assam CM Exudes Confidence On PM Modi Over Bangladesh Crisis (Video: ETV Bharat)

Sarma, who is on a Jharkhand visit, pointed out that Priyanka Gandhi had tweeted multiple times about the Palestine-Gaza situation and that the Congress had even staged protests. However, he claimed that despite Hindu minorities facing problems in Bangladesh due to the crisis in that country, the Congress has kept mum. He accused the party of trying to divide Hindus based on caste.

Commenting on the situation at the Bangladesh border, Sarma noted, “The situation is very bad. The Indian government has not yet issued orders to allow entry to those stranded at the border. Bringing around two crore people to India is not feasible, so the solution lies in ensuring security for Hindu minorities in Bangladesh through diplomatic efforts.”

The Chief Minister also highlighted a significant decrease in the Hindu population in Bangladesh, stating that it had fallen from 33% to 8%. He added that there has been a similar decline in the Hindu population in West Bengal, Assam, and Jharkhand. According to Sarma, between 1951 and 2024, the Hindu population in Bangladesh decreased by 13%, while in Assam, it dropped by 9%.

When asked about the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's criticism that he is not focusing on his state, Sarma declined to comment, noting that it was the birthday of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. He instead wished Soren a long life and prosperity.

Read More