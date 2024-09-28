"NRC Will Be Done...Pushed To Bangladesh": Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma On Jharkhand's Demography Issue

Hazaribagh: Assam Chief Minister and Jharkhand co-election in-charge, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said on Friday that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be prepared and those whose names are not included will be pushed back to Bangladesh.

Responding to a query on demographic changes in Jharkhand, Sarma told reporters, "NRC (National Register of Citizens) will be done, and the people whose names will not be there in NRC, we will have to push them away to Bangladesh. This will be our policy." However, he said that everyone will get the opportunity to present their side when NRC is done.



"All the legal procedures will be done, and if you cannot prove yourself that you are an Indian citizen, then we will push you to Bangladesh through the legal route," CM Sarma added. He said that they have identified 14 lakh people in Assam who, prima facie, are not Indian citizens.



"In Assam, one of our processes has been completed. We have identified 14 lakh people. We have requested the Supreme Court to let us do it one more time. If we get permission for the second revision from the Supreme Court, then that number will increase further...," CM Biswa added.

Earlier in the month, CM Sarma said that, from October 1, people seeking Aadhaar cards in the state will have to face a stringent verification process.

"If you don't apply for NRC, you will not get an Aadhaar card in the new process," CM Sarma had said.



The Assam government had issued an office memorandum of intensification of efforts to detect illegal immigrants across the international borders of Assam.

"The Inspector General of Police (Law & Order), Assam, will simultaneously issue detailed instructions to District Police units to provide necessary logistical support and security cover to the assigned teams. All wings of the Assam Police Border Organisation are directed to prioritise the aforementioned tasks and submit monthly reports on the progress made and actions taken," the memorandum had said.