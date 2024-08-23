Assam CM Asks DGP To Visit Dhing As Protests Intensify Over Gang Rape Incident

Guwahati: As protests intensify demanding action against the culprits in the alleged gang rape incident in Dhing town, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked the State Police Chief to visit the crime scene. Dhing town in Nagaon district has been witnessing large-scale protests by the local organisations as well as the common public following a gruesome gang rape incident on Thursday evening. Hundreds of protesters, including a large section of women came out onto the streets, demanding immediate action against the culprits.

Soon after the news of the gang rape of a Class X girl student came to light, agitated locals filled the streets demanding immediate action. The Dhing unit of All Assam Students Union (AASU) demanded immediate arrest of the culprits and called for a bandh in the Dhing area until the perpetrators were apprehended.

Sarma reacted to the incident saying that such acts would not be tolerated and that the culprits would not be spared. He added that he has asked the State Police Chief Gyanendra Pratap Singh to visit the spot and ensure prompt action is taken against those who have committed this heinous crime.

“The horrific incident at Dhing, involving a minor, is a crime against humanity and has struck our collective conscience. We will not spare anyone and bring the perpetrators to justice. I have directed the DGP of Assam Police to visit the site and ensure swift action against such monsters," Sarma wrote on X

Three miscreants allegedly raped a Class X student while she was returning home from tuition. The girl was later dumped in an unconscious state near the roadside only to be spotted by passersby. The gruesome incident took place in the Bhakat Gaon area of Dhing. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at Nagaon Medical College.