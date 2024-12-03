Assam CM Appeals Nitin Gadkari For Timely Commencement Of Flagship Infrastructure Projects

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Nitin Gadkari and appealed him for timely commencement of construction for State's three flagship infrastructure projects Guwahati Ring Road, Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, underwater tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh.

Sarma, who is on a three-day long visit to the national capital, called on Gadkari at his office and discussed several other important ongoing National Highway projects in Assam, sources said.

The Chief Minister also discussed accelerated progress on the Jorhat-Dibrugarh stretch of the National Highway as well as reviewed double laning of the Baihata Chariali to Mission Chariali Highway. Other senior officials from Central and State governments were present during the meeting.

Sarma also met Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda and briefed him about several initiatives taken in the health sector by the State government. Sarma also briefed Nadda on the significant progress made by the state on the implementation of PMJAY, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and other Central health related schemes, they added.

The Chief Minister also met DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia and discussed in detail about the forthcoming Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav event in Delhi and Advantage Assam Summit in Guwahati besides a thorough discussion on the avenues related to ongoing development projects in Assam.

In the evening, Sarma called on Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and highlighted the investment potential in Assam. Referring to the Advantage Assam 2025 summit, Sarma told Goyal about the Commerce Ministry’s support in inviting potential investors and other stakeholders to attend the summit.

Sarma also met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and discussed enhancing rail connectivity in Assam. The Chief Minister discussed comprehensively on enhancing the railway network in the state and requested him to press into service new trains to connect Assam with major growth centres of the country.

"We also had a comprehensive discussion to enhance rail connectivity in Assam. I have made a specific request to the Minister to add more trains on networks connecting Assam to major growth centres of the country,” said Sarma.