ETV Bharat / bharat

Assam CM Again Slams Priyank Kharge Over His Semiconductor Remarks

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Speaking on the sidelines of a function on Monday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Priyank Kharge had raised the question of why semiconductor industries are being set up in Assam and asked if Assam was not a part of India over the latter's remarks against setting up a semiconductor facility in Assam.

Himanta Biswa Sarma )L) and Priyank Kharge
Himanta Biswa Sarma )L) and Priyank Kharge (ANI)

Guwahati (Assam): Following AICC president Malikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge remarks against setting up a semiconductor facility in Assam that has drawn sharp response from the BJP leadership, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has once again hit back at the Karnataka Cabinet Minister.

Questioning the stance of the Congress leader in which the latter criticized the move, Dr Sarma on the sidelines of an event in Guwahati on Monday said, “ "Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has raised the question of why semiconductor industries are being set up in Assam. I want to ask him one thing: is Assam not a part of India? If an industry comes to Assam why is he complaining? Whatever happens in Karnataka, Assam does not interfere. So they should be sensible and refrain from passing any such divisive statement against a particular state."

For the unversed, Priyanak Kharge, through his social media post, had earlier raised questions about the Modi Government’s decision to establish the Tata Group backed semiconductor industry in the northeastern state, prompting a sharp response from the Assam CM. In one of his previous tweets in response to Priyank Kharge's statement, Sarma wrote on X, “Once again, Congress shows its true colors by opposing Assam’s development. A Karnataka minister, who is also the son of the Congress national president, claims that Assam has no right to host a semiconductor industry! I urge Assam Congress leaders to reject this divisive thinking and stand up for Assam’s rightful growth and progress.”

Read more:

  1. 'Nasrallah Killed in Lebanon, INDI Alliance Mourning in India, Why?': CM Himanta at Haryana Poll Rally
  2. Priyank Kharge's Remark On Semiconductor Industry In Assam Draws Flak From CM, Union Minister

Guwahati (Assam): Following AICC president Malikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge remarks against setting up a semiconductor facility in Assam that has drawn sharp response from the BJP leadership, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has once again hit back at the Karnataka Cabinet Minister.

Questioning the stance of the Congress leader in which the latter criticized the move, Dr Sarma on the sidelines of an event in Guwahati on Monday said, “ "Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has raised the question of why semiconductor industries are being set up in Assam. I want to ask him one thing: is Assam not a part of India? If an industry comes to Assam why is he complaining? Whatever happens in Karnataka, Assam does not interfere. So they should be sensible and refrain from passing any such divisive statement against a particular state."

For the unversed, Priyanak Kharge, through his social media post, had earlier raised questions about the Modi Government’s decision to establish the Tata Group backed semiconductor industry in the northeastern state, prompting a sharp response from the Assam CM. In one of his previous tweets in response to Priyank Kharge's statement, Sarma wrote on X, “Once again, Congress shows its true colors by opposing Assam’s development. A Karnataka minister, who is also the son of the Congress national president, claims that Assam has no right to host a semiconductor industry! I urge Assam Congress leaders to reject this divisive thinking and stand up for Assam’s rightful growth and progress.”

Read more:

  1. 'Nasrallah Killed in Lebanon, INDI Alliance Mourning in India, Why?': CM Himanta at Haryana Poll Rally
  2. Priyank Kharge's Remark On Semiconductor Industry In Assam Draws Flak From CM, Union Minister

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ASSAM CMPRIYANK KHARGE SEMICONDUCTOR REMARKHIMANTA BISWA SARMAHIMANTA BISWA SARMA PRIYANK KHARGE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.