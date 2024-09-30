Assam CM Again Slams Priyank Kharge Over His Semiconductor Remarks

Guwahati (Assam): Following AICC president Malikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge remarks against setting up a semiconductor facility in Assam that has drawn sharp response from the BJP leadership, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has once again hit back at the Karnataka Cabinet Minister.

Questioning the stance of the Congress leader in which the latter criticized the move, Dr Sarma on the sidelines of an event in Guwahati on Monday said, “ "Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has raised the question of why semiconductor industries are being set up in Assam. I want to ask him one thing: is Assam not a part of India? If an industry comes to Assam why is he complaining? Whatever happens in Karnataka, Assam does not interfere. So they should be sensible and refrain from passing any such divisive statement against a particular state."

For the unversed, Priyanak Kharge, through his social media post, had earlier raised questions about the Modi Government’s decision to establish the Tata Group backed semiconductor industry in the northeastern state, prompting a sharp response from the Assam CM. In one of his previous tweets in response to Priyank Kharge's statement, Sarma wrote on X, “Once again, Congress shows its true colors by opposing Assam’s development. A Karnataka minister, who is also the son of the Congress national president, claims that Assam has no right to host a semiconductor industry! I urge Assam Congress leaders to reject this divisive thinking and stand up for Assam’s rightful growth and progress.”