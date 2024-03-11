Assam: BJP Ally Asom Gana Parishad Announces Candidates for 2 LS Seats

Guwahati (Assam) : Putting all speculations to rest, BJP ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has finally announced the names of candidates for Barpeta and Dhubri Lok Sabha seats in the State. The AGP has fielded Phani Bhusan Choudhury from Barpeta and Javed Islam from Dhubri.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Ambari on Monday, senior AGP leader and MP Birendra Prasad Baishya released the party's list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Birendra Prasad said that the “AGP will contest the Barpeta and Dhubri Lok Sabha seats with the support of the alliance comprising BJP & UPPL.

Phani Bhusan Choudhary has been fielded with the huge support of the people in Barpeta, Birendra said, adding that with the blessings of the people and with the help of the party and the alliance, Phani Bhushan will win in Barpeta. He said that the two candidates have been fielded as per the party's decision and 100 per cent, their alliance win in both Barpeta and Dhubri constituencies.

The BJP has left minority-dominated Barpeta and Dhubri constituencies to ally AGP. The BJP has left Kokrajhar constituency to another ally - United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). The BJP has already announced its list of candidates for 11 constituencies.

Meanwhile, the AGP leadership formed two three-member committees for the two constituencies. Accordingly, the three-member committee formed under the leadership of senior leader Birendra Prasad for Barpeta consists of Ramendra Narayan Kalita and Dr Kamala Kalita. Similarly the three-member committee formed under the leadership of Satyabrata Kalita for Dhubri constituency consists of Apurba Kumar Bhattacharya and Bhupen Roy.