Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

Guwahati: In a heartwarming gesture of honoring the Indian Armed Forces for their spectacular strike against terrorist camps in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, an Assam-based entrepreneur has launched a special blend of tea styled as ‘Sindoor – Pride.’
Ranjit Barua, has spent over 20 years in manufacturing tea and founded Aromica Tea, a renowned tea manufacturing unit that has launched as many as 54 unique tea blends over the years.
He has come up with another innovation. ‘Sindoor - Pride’ – is a new blend of Assam tea that has been exclusively created not for commercial launch but as a mark of respect to the Indian security forces by the Assam-based entrepreneur.
“It will be personally gifted to members of the armed forces as a token of our appreciation for their service and valor,” he said.
Barua has prepared 200 packets of this Sindoor-Pride, 50 packets of which will be distributed to close family and friends while the remaining 150 packets will be gifted to Indian army personnel within the next 15 days.
‘Sindoor-Pride’ Tea is a special blend of Assam’s finest CTC Tea and famous Halmari Golden Orthodox Tea, known for its rich flavor with a deep reddish hue reminiscent of vermillion itself,” Barua told ETV Bharat.
Barua recalled that on May 7th, “when Operation Sindoor was launched in the early morning, I felt a sense of pride as an Indian. India’s successful strikes stirred patriotic fervors across the nation.”
“In a few moments, driven by enthusiasm, I decided to prepare a special Assam tea dedicated to the Indian Army to thank them. The concept was developed through discussions and the special blend was prepared by the evening,” he said.
Notably, on May 7, India carried out Operation Sindoor in a befitting response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam. India’s successful strikes stirred patriotic fervor across the nation.
Ranjit Barua, Speaking to ETV Bharat, explained the reasons behind the name. “Sindoor is considered the pride of Indian society. It signifies honor, sacrifice, and identity. Naming this tea ‘Sindoor’ is our way of saluting the Indian Armed Forces and their courage during Operation Sindoor.”