Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

Guwahati: In a heartwarming gesture of honoring the Indian Armed Forces for their spectacular strike against terrorist camps in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, an Assam-based entrepreneur has launched a special blend of tea styled as ‘Sindoor – Pride.’

Ranjit Barua, has spent over 20 years in manufacturing tea and founded Aromica Tea, a renowned tea manufacturing unit that has launched as many as 54 unique tea blends over the years.

He has come up with another innovation. ‘Sindoor - Pride’ – is a new blend of Assam tea that has been exclusively created not for commercial launch but as a mark of respect to the Indian security forces by the Assam-based entrepreneur.

“It will be personally gifted to members of the armed forces as a token of our appreciation for their service and valor,” he said.

Barua has prepared 200 packets of this Sindoor-Pride, 50 packets of which will be distributed to close family and friends while the remaining 150 packets will be gifted to Indian army personnel within the next 15 days.