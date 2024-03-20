Barpeta MP Abdul Khaleque withdraws his resignation from Congress after meeting Sonia Gandhi

Guwahati : In a significant development within the Congress, Barpeta MP Abdul Khaleque, who quit the Congress party five days ago has decided to withdraw his resignation on Wednesday. Khaleque’s decision came after his meeting with Sonia Gandhi, in New Delhi. The miffed MP altered the decision to quit Congress and conveyed the same in a letter to Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge. He also met Kharge in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Significantly before meeting Kharge, MP Khaleq met Congress general secretary K C Venugopal on Tuesday and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi today.

In his letter to Mallikarjun Kharge today, Khaleque wrote, “I wish to state that I had tendered my resignation on March 15th 2024, due to non address of my grievances/issues by the PCC President & AICC incharges of the state. But, I am glad that the central leadership of the party reached out to me because of which I could have a fruitful discussion with Shri K C Venugopal ji, GSO and later had the blessings of our Honourable CPP Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhiji."

"As sitting Lok Sabha Member and a two-time MLA, I understand the situation in the country. It is the duty and responsibility of every democratic and progressive person to strengthen the democratic forces. Strengthening Congress is the need of hour, hence I withdraw my resignation and wish to work under your and Rahul Gandhi's able leadership,” he said.

It is notable that MP Abdul Khaleque’s stance over his resignation somewhat softened after meeting Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday. The MP became a bit soft on the Congress when he spoke to the media earlier in the day in Delhi. But he did not make a clear statement then about whether he had joined the party or not. MP Abdul Khaleque, however, made it clear that he would not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.