Assam Anti-Child Marriage Operation Yields 416 Arrests

Guwahati: In yet another round of operation against child marriage, Assam Police arrested 416 persons in one night from Shadia to Dhubri area for their involvement in the illegality and registered 335 cases. They will be produced in the court on Sunday.

The third stage of the operation follows Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's announcement of the resumption of the anti-child marriage campaign across the state.

"Assam continues its fight against child marriage. In Phase 3 operations launched on the night of Dec 21-22, 416 arrests were made and 335 cases registered. The arrested individuals will be produced in court today. We will continue to take bold steps to end this social evil!" Sarma shared in his X handle.

The Sarma-led government has been proactive in stopping this social evil as the cases continue to rise in the country. Several people have been arrested from different parts of Dhubri about this.

The arrest count stands at 17 in the Dhubri Sadar Police Station area, 10 in Golakganj, 13 in Gauripur, 16 in Bilasipara, 15 in Hojai, 20 from Goalpara, four in Agamani, and three in Tamarhat.

The anti-child marriage campaign was launched in February 2023 in which over 3,483 people were arrested and in its second phase in October with the arrest count at 900.