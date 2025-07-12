Asked For A Lift, TN Boy Abducted, Forced To Drink Alcohol By Bike-Borne Men; Case Lodged

Coimbatore: A 15-year-old student who asked for a lift was kidnapped near Sulur in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu, tortured and forced to drink alcohol. The entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera, footage of which has been released.

According to Sulur police, the victim, a Class 8 student, is the son of a couple from the Ichipatti area and was staying at the hostel of a government school in the Sokkampalayam area near Annur. On Friday morning, he came to the Annur-Karumathampatti road to go home. He asked for a lift from two bike-borne youths coming from Ankur and heading towards Karumathampatti. When he asked the duo to drop him off at Chamalapuram, they forcibly took him on the bike and dropped him off at a liquor shop in Somanur.

They kept the boy there, forced him to drink alcohol, and also attacked him with an iron rod and a wooden stick. After the assault, the boy was left standing at the spot with injuries to his face, ears, mouth, and head. Seeing him in destitution, the public informed the police, who rushed to the spot and took the boy to the Sulur Government Hospital. He was given first aid, and his parents were informed. Later, he was rushed to the Coimbatore Government Hospital for further treatment. Currently undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit, preparations are being made to perform surgery on him to fix the fractured jaw, caused by the assault.

"They forced our son to drink alcohol when he asked for a lift to get home and then attacked him with murderous intent. If no one had seen him standing there with the injuries, he could have bled profusely and even died. The police should immediately arrest the youths involved and mete out appropriate punishment," the parents said.

A case has been registered by the Sulur police, and the CCTV footage on the roadsides has been thoroughly examined. Preliminary investigation revealed that the student left the hostel and got on a two-wheeler on Karumathampatti road after asking for a lift from two mysterious persons. Police are trying to establish the identity of the victim from the footage.