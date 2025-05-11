Ask Pakistanis About The Power Of BrahMos: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the power of BrahMos missile has already been seen and those who do not know, should ask Pakistan.

"You must have seen a glimpse of BrahMos during Operation Sindoor. In case you have not, then just ask people of Pakistan about the power of BrahMos," Adityanath said at the launching of BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow today.

The CM said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced that act of terrorism will be considered as an 'act of war'. Terrorism does not understand the language of love and should be answered in the language it understands and through 'Operation Sindoor' India has aptly shown this to the world, he said. Terrorism is just like the curved tail of a dog, no matter how hard you try, it can never be straightened, he added.

"The problem of terrorism will not be solved unless crushed completely. For this, we need to fight unitedly under PM Modi's leadership", the CM said while congratulating the armed forces, PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the success of 'Operation Sindoor'

Addressing at the programme, Adityanath said that the Defence Minister was supposed to be physically present here today but due to current situation, he could not come. The facility is aimed at enhancing defence and aerospace manufacturing clusters in Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor and represents India's commitment to self-reliance in defence sector, he said.

"On behalf of the people of this state, I heartily congratulate all the brave soldiers of the Indian armed forces, the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister for the success of Operation Sindoor," the CM said.

Adityanath further said that he is grateful to the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister who took steps to advance the goal of developing Uttar Pradesh in the direction of defence manufacturing. "When the first investor summit was organised in Lucknow, two defence corridors were announced but the Prime Minister had later announced building such corridor in Lucknow. For this, six nodes were prepared in Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Jhansi and Chitrakoot. Also, it is for the first time that a defense expo is being organised in Lucknow," he added.

He said the Defence Minister has taken an ambitious drive to take forward the Prime Minister's vision in defence manufacturing. "Many units will come up in Uttar Pradesh when it starts working with full capacity. This will bring in so much money that all our land problems will be solved. I asked to provide land immediately wherever available. After this, the work of acquiring land was taken forward," he said.

Stressing on the importance of becoming self-reliant in the defence sector, the CM said wars are being held in different regions of the world. "Countries that do not have their own defence production capacity, will become isolated. Only those who are self-reliant will be able to move ahead rapidly, protect themselves and their sovereignty. Israel has achieved the goal of self-reliance in the field of security and forced its enemies to face tough times. The target that PM Modi has set for India, Defence Manufacturing Corridor and Brahmos missile is in this direction.

Read more

Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate BrahMos Missile Production Unit In Lucknow On May 11