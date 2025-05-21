Asiatic Lions Roar, Population Soars: Latest Census Finds 891 Big Cats In Gujarat

Junagadh: Gujarat has witnessed a significant rise in its Asiatic lion population, precisely a one-third surge in the last five years. As per the 16th Lion Census which completed last week, an estimated 891 lions have been found across Saurashtra, which is a jump of 217 since the last census carried out in 2020.

Interestingly, the big cats have expanded their territory beyond Gir forests, considered their abode. That the wildlife conservation efforts are yielding results was glaringly evident, as for the first time, presence of lions has been officially recorded in Porbandar, Dwarka and Rajkot too.

Estimated Count Of Lions

The 16th Lion Census was conducted from May 10-13, 2025. After the enumeration, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday revealed the estimated number of lions. The probable lion population in Gir has reached 891, which is 217 more than the 2020 census, the CM stated.

There has been a remarkable and positive increase in the number of lions and their territory in the last 2-3 decades, which is seen as a ray of hope for lion breeding in the region.

"The Asiatic lion is a symbol of pride for the state. An encouraging report has emerged in the recent census conducted across 35,000 square km in 58 talukas of 11 districts. The lion population in Gujarat has grown significantly in 2025. This surge is the result of dedicated efforts by the State Forest Department under 'Operation Lion,' guided by PM Narendra Modi and led by CM Bhupendra Patel. Thanks to these conservation measures, the number of lions has steadily increased, with 891 lions now roaming across Gujarat forests," stated CMO.

This year, the census was conducted in 11 districts and 58 talukas of Saurashtra. According to the data released by the government, a total of 891 lions including male, female, cubs (older than cubs and younger than adult lions) and young lions were recorded in 2025, vis-a-vis 674 lions recorded during the 2020 re-survey. The 891 lions recorded in Gir and Saurashtra, shows an an increase of 217 in these five years.

For the government, the most promising and positive outcome of this latest census was an increase in the number of lions in Porbandar, Dwarka and Rajkot of Saurashtra. Over the past years, counting was done in these regions too, but there was no significant presence of lions. However, this time, an increase in lion count has been seen especially in the Barda Sanctuary. This has created possibility of another lion breeding area, as Barda Dungar region presents a favorable environment for lions. Hence, the presence of lions in this area is considered extremely vital for migration and breeding of lions, government sources said.

As per the 16th lion census conducted in 11 districts and 58 talukas, significant number of lions has been recorded in Junagadh, Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Porbandar, Rajkot and Dwarka. The highest number of 339 lions has been recorded in Amreli Range, followed by 224 in the Somnath Range, 191 in the Junagadh Range, 116 in Bhavnagar, 16 in Porbandar Range, six in Rajkot Range, and one lion in Dwarka Range, mentioned the government data.