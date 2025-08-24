Delhi: Asia’s Largest Readymade Garment Hub Celebrates Golden Jubilee

New Delhi: The market association of Gandhi Nagar in Delhi, which is Asia’s largest hub for readymade garments and textiles, celebrated its golden jubilee on Friday. This market was established 55 years ago, while the Gandhinagar Market Association was formed five years later. This market gives employment to lakhs and is a major contributor towards the government exchequer.

The Association has organised Vastrika-2025, an open market fair, to mark the occasion. Vice President of the Association Ramesh Sharma said, “This fair will be on for ten days.”

The market association of Gandhi Nagar in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

The Association is organising a daily lucky draw for customers making purchases worth more than Rs 15,000 in a day, and there are prizes worth Rs 50 lakh in the offing. The aim is to boost sales and trade.

Sharma disclosed that in 1970, the residents of Gandhinagar had made a small beginning by stitching and embroidery with the help of small stitching machines. They used to stitch and sell from home, mainly to those selling cloth from the pavements, a practice that is still on. Slowly, there was an increase in demand that led to the opening of shops.

Gandhi Nagar market in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

Gradually. People from other states started coming here to purchase apparel. The market that was initially confined to Ashok Gali started expanding to other alleys as well. In the process, the shops started getting bigger in size and gradually transformed into showrooms that expanded to the adjoining Ramnagar Market, Subhash Road and main Road, where customers came even from abroad.

Presently, readymade apparel is sold wholesale as well as retail here. The majority of the manufacturers and traders here are from the Punjabi community that had migrated from Pakistan at the time of the partition. Over the years, people from other communities have also established their businesses here.

Gandhi Nagar market in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

Presently, there are more than 15,000 shops here. The Association’s Treasurer Anil Jain explained, “The expansion in trade saw the demand coming from various corners of Asia as well as Europe, leading to garment export from here.”

All sorts of garments are sold here, with the daily sales going beyond Rs 50 crore. President of the Association Naresh Sikka disclosed that the market is divided into three zones. “The oldest and biggest market is in Ashok Bazar, which is also known as Ashok Gali. The second one is the Ramnagar readymade market, and the third one is the market on Subhash Road. All three continue to expand.”

Gandhi Nagar market in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

The Gandhinagar market is a major contributor to the Delhi government’s goods and services tax (GST) collections since the majority of the traders here carry out transparent transactions. They are always looking for an improvement in amenities in this area.