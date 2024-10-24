ETV Bharat / bharat

Asian Development Bank Approves USD 434.25 Million Loan To Improve Energy Security In Assam

ADB’s principal energy specialist Jiwan Acharya said that this project will help the State Assam develop a renewable energy road map.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday approved a $434.25 million loan to increase renewable energy capacity and improve energy security in Assam.

“Addressing the renewable energy capacity shortage in Assam is crucial to meet growing demand and reduce dependency on fossil fuels,” said ADB Principal Energy Specialist Jiwan Acharya.

This project will help Assam develop a renewable energy road map and increase its solar energy capacity to achieve its target of 3,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030, Acharya said.

ADB will help attract private sector investment into renewable energy by strengthening the state’s public–private partnership (PPP) framework and build its capacity to develop and manage renewable energy PPP projects. The project will help establish a PPP agreement to develop an additional 250 MW solar PV facility in the Karbi Anglong district.

The Assam Solar Project will construct a grid-connected solar photovoltaic (PV) facility in Karbi Anglong district with a capacity of 500 MW. The project will support the development of a grid-connected battery energy storage system to ensure grid stability and meet peak power demand. This storage system will be established through a joint venture between the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) and the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. Tripura Power Company Ltd.

The project will improve the distribution of electricity around the solar PV facility and neighboring rural areas by replacing overhead power distribution lines with aerial covered conductor cable and installing new distribution transformers.

ADB will provide an additional $1 million technical assistance grant from its Clean Energy Fund under the Clean Energy Financing Partnership Facility to support project implementation, awareness-raising, and capacity building of the APDCL and surrounding communities.

