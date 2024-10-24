ETV Bharat / bharat

Asian Development Bank Approves USD 434.25 Million Loan To Improve Energy Security In Assam

New Delhi: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday approved a $434.25 million loan to increase renewable energy capacity and improve energy security in Assam.

“Addressing the renewable energy capacity shortage in Assam is crucial to meet growing demand and reduce dependency on fossil fuels,” said ADB Principal Energy Specialist Jiwan Acharya.

This project will help Assam develop a renewable energy road map and increase its solar energy capacity to achieve its target of 3,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030, Acharya said.

ADB will help attract private sector investment into renewable energy by strengthening the state’s public–private partnership (PPP) framework and build its capacity to develop and manage renewable energy PPP projects. The project will help establish a PPP agreement to develop an additional 250 MW solar PV facility in the Karbi Anglong district.