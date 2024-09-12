Asia-Pacific Aviation Conference Begins In Delhi; Union Minister Rammohan Naidu Elected APMC Chairman

New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu inaugurated the second Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation (APMC) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event drew representatives from 29 countries and key aviation figures.

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu inaugurated the second Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation (ETV Bharat)

Minister Naidu, elected APMC Chairman, highlighted the region's aviation growth potential, projecting it to become the largest market by 2035. He emphasised the need for infrastructure investment and regional collaboration.

Naidu showcased India's aviation progress under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, citing an increase from 74 to 157 operational airports since 2014, with plans for up to 400 by 2047. He stressed the importance of infrastructure, integration, and innovation in the sector.

The Civil Aviation Minister emphasised the importance of the three pillars of aviation: Infrastructure, Integration, and Innovation. The Minister outlined India's technological advancements, including the Digi Yatra biometric travel system, developments in drone technology, a biometric-based digital travel tool, and regulatory advancements in Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft. He also addressed the government's focus on creating a favourable business environment in aviation services and manufacturing.

Sustainability was a key topic, with Naidu discussing India's commitment to Sustainable Aviation Fuels and energy-efficient airports. He highlighted the success of carbon-neutral airports in Delhi, Mumbai, and Cochin. He also outlined India’s target to increase women’s participation in the aviation workforce to 25 per cent by 2025.

The conference, attended by ICAO President Salvatore Sciacchitano and other dignitaries, will conclude with adopting the Delhi Declaration, aimed at setting a collaborative roadmap for the region's aviation future.

Sciacchitano praised India's hosting of the event and emphasized the need for global cooperation in addressing aviation challenges, particularly in achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050