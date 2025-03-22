ETV Bharat / bharat

Asia Hospital Director Surabhi Raj Shot Dead In Patna; Police Launch Investigation

Once again, Bihar witnessed a shocking crime as fearless criminals shot dead a hospital director in the capital on Saturday, highlighting rising lawlessness.

Police personnel at Asia Hospital inquire about the incident with staff after director Surabhi Raj was shot dead in her chamber in Patna on Saturday. (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 22, 2025, 9:43 PM IST

Patna: The director of Asia Hospital, located at Dhanuki Mor in Agamkuan, in Patna, was shot dead inside her chamber. The deceased, identified as Surabhi Raj (33), was attacked while sitting in her hospital office. The police launched an investigation, but no arrests have been made yet.

Surabhi Raj Found In a Pool Blood

According to reports, five to six criminals entered the hospital posing as a patient's relatives and shot Surabhi Raj six times before escaping on a bike. When hospital staff reached her chamber, they found her unconscious and found in a pool of blood. Immediately, she was rushed to the ICU and later transferred to AIIMS, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police Recover Six Cartridges from the Spot

Following the incident, Agamkuan police and Patna City SDPO Atulesh Jha arrived at the hospital. Police recovered six cartridges from the crime scene and are currently examining the CCTV footage to identify the attackers.

"On Saturday at 3:30 PM, Agamkuan police station received information stating that Asia Hospital’s director Surabhi Raj had been shot. When our team arrived, we were informed that the hospital staff found her unconscious. She was initially admitted to the same hospital and later transferred to AIIMS, but she succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds," said Atulesh Jha, SDPO Patna City.

Motive for the Murder Still Unclear

The Agamkuan police, FSL team and dog squad are actively investigating the case from all possible angles. The reason behind the attack remains unknown, and authorities are working to identify the assailants captured in the CCTV footage.

