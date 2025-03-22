ETV Bharat / bharat

Asia Hospital Director Surabhi Raj Shot Dead In Patna; Police Launch Investigation

Police personnel at Asia Hospital inquire about the incident with staff after director Surabhi Raj was shot dead in her chamber in Patna on Saturday. ( Etv Bharat )

Patna: The director of Asia Hospital, located at Dhanuki Mor in Agamkuan, in Patna, was shot dead inside her chamber. The deceased, identified as Surabhi Raj (33), was attacked while sitting in her hospital office. The police launched an investigation, but no arrests have been made yet.

Surabhi Raj Found In a Pool Blood

According to reports, five to six criminals entered the hospital posing as a patient's relatives and shot Surabhi Raj six times before escaping on a bike. When hospital staff reached her chamber, they found her unconscious and found in a pool of blood. Immediately, she was rushed to the ICU and later transferred to AIIMS, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police Recover Six Cartridges from the Spot

Following the incident, Agamkuan police and Patna City SDPO Atulesh Jha arrived at the hospital. Police recovered six cartridges from the crime scene and are currently examining the CCTV footage to identify the attackers.