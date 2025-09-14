ASI Suspended Over Molestation Allegation By Woman Of Northeast Origin In Delhi
The ASP was involved in a raid when police seized 20 quarters and 20 full bottles of illicit liquor.
Published : September 14, 2025 at 9:03 PM IST
New Delhi: A police raid in the Ashram area of South-East Delhi triggered tension between personnel and the locals after a woman accused an assistant sub-Inspector (ASI) of molestation. The police official was suspended after protestors demonstrated outside the police station.
The incident occurred on September 13, following a police operation targeting illegal liquor sales. According to officials, the ASI went to the Maharani Bagh locality around 9:30 am in response to a PCR call. During the operation, police seized 20 quarters and 20 full bottles of illicit liquor.
After two hours, a second call came to the police station from a woman who informed cops about the alleged misbehaviour by the ASI. She brought an allegation of molestation against him during the raid.
The woman alleged that the policeman molested and behaved inappropriately during the raid. After this allegation, there was a stir in the area, and a large number of people who originally hail from the Northeast gathered outside the police station. They demanded immediate action. Also
The DCP of South-East Delhi has shared a detailed post about this incident on X. According to the DCP, a large quantity of liquor was seized during the raid.
According to the DCP, a second call was made by the woman to create pressure on the police. However, considering the seriousness of the matter, the ASI was immediately sent to the district line, and a detailed investigation began.