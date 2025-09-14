ETV Bharat / bharat

ASI Suspended Over Molestation Allegation By Woman Of Northeast Origin In Delhi

New Delhi: A police raid in the Ashram area of South-East Delhi triggered tension between personnel and the locals after a woman accused an assistant sub-Inspector (ASI) of molestation. The police official was suspended after protestors demonstrated outside the police station.

The incident occurred on September 13, following a police operation targeting illegal liquor sales. According to officials, the ASI went to the Maharani Bagh locality around 9:30 am in response to a PCR call. During the operation, police seized 20 quarters and 20 full bottles of illicit liquor.

After two hours, a second call came to the police station from a woman who informed cops about the alleged misbehaviour by the ASI. She brought an allegation of molestation against him during the raid.