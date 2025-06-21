ASI Hosts International Yoga Day Events At 81 Historic Sites; Entry Free At All Monuments Today

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, the Archaeological Survey of India, in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush, is hosting yoga sessions across 81 centrally protected monuments. As part of the celebrations, entry to all ASI monuments is free of cost for the public today.

“Aligned with this year’s theme of ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’, this grand yoga festival aims to promote the timeless connection between India’s cultural heritage and ancient wellness practices,” ASI said in an official statement.

Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address in March 2025, the theme for this year underscores yoga’s role in fostering harmony not only within ourselves but also with the environment.

This morning, thousands of participants have gathered to practice yoga at iconic historical sites, including Purana Qila (Delhi), Gol Gumbaz (Karnataka), Konark Sun Temple (Odisha), Chittorgarh Fort (Rajasthan), Elephanta Caves (Maharashtra), and 76 other historical places under the aegis of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

“These sessions will underscore the importance of holistic health and environmental consciousness deeply rooted in yogic philosophy,” ASI said.

The celebrations will witness the esteemed presence of the Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah at Adalaj Vav, Ahmedabad; Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Hardeep Singh Puri at Safdarjung Tomb, Delhi; Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal at Kanheri Caves, Mumbai; and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi at the group of temples at Pattadakal, along with other key dignitaries across different locations.

The main event is being held in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The programme is also live-streamed across India, where yoga celebrations are being conducted.

Yoga is one of the many gifts India has given to the world, and recognising its significance, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014, during the session of the General Assembly.