ASI Death: Nagaur MP Slams Rajasthan CM's 'Inaction'

Kotputli-Bahrod: Visiting the family of ASI Surendra Chaudhary, who died in an accident involving the convoy of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal said the CM was either not wise or unable to understand the precarity the family has been living with.

"What kind of a Chief Minister is he? People of Rajasthan make fun of him for not making any decisions on his own. The Congress government gave two jobs in the Kanhaiyalal murder case in Udaipur. I also have many jobs," Beniwal said.

"I appeal to the Chief Minister not to do any politics over the matter. If it was a person from any other society instead of our society, he would have bestowed the status of a martyr on the victim by now. BJP remembers farmers and soldiers at the time of voting. There is a difference between their words and actions." Beniwal added.

He said he stands by the family and threatens to protest if the demands are not met. "We don't have to ask for everything from Delhi. The Chief Minister does not have knowledge, he has to depend on the officials. But the officials are also not picking up the phone," Beniawal alleged.

"Today at Kath ka Majra (Neemrana), I paid homage to Rajasthan Police's martyr ASI Surendra Singh Chaudhary by laying flowers before his picture and consoled the martyr's family members. The government not taking any decision till date on the demands including the appointment of the son of the police personnel who was martyred in the security of Rajasthan Chief Minister Shri @BhajanlalBjp to the post of Naib Tehsildar, shows the narrow mentality of the Chief Minister and the BJP government. A brave police personnel lays down his life on duty for the Chief Minister's security, but his family members are still being made to run around in offices by the Rajasthan Government officials. If the government does not take cognizance of the demands of the family members of Police martyr Surendra Singh Chaudhary in time and take positive action, then an agitation will be launched," Beniwal shared from his X handle.

A few days ago, the late ASI's family and locals protested in front of the Neemrana Police Station, venting out their anger over the government's apathy and warned of a sit-in protest from January 10. They said no help came from the government despite the passage of 23 days from the incident.

Sharma visited the family on December 20 and assured appropriate action, but concrete steps are yet to be visible.