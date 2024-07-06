Ashwini Vaishnaw Urges Oppn Not to Politicise Railways, Stop Creating False Narratives

New Delhi : Days after some Opposition leaders criticized the railway facilities, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged them not to politicize railways and stop creating false narratives through social media.

Describing the railways' important role in society, Vaishnaw said, “Railways is an important part of our economy, society and culture. It is necessary for our day-to-day commuting, so don’t politicize it. Let us focus on delivering services.”

Talking about the development of railways during the signing of a CSR agreement of MoU at Rail Bhawan in Delhi, he said, “In the recent past, there are attempts to demoralize the railways staff and the persons who are associated with this service through social media which should be stopped.”

A few days ago, the Congress Kerala unit posted a purported video which shows leakage in the train roof and wrote on social media X, “Young influencers transforming Indian Railways to Indian Reelways.”

Replying to the social media post, the Ministry of Railways wrote, “Sir, why posting old videos?.”

Showing the same purported video, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rajya Sabha MP, posted on X, “India’s best Railway Minister. Rain vibes can be enjoyed thanks to leaking roofs just like leaking paper.”