ETV Bharat / bharat

Ashwini Vaishnaw Urges Oppn Not to Politicise Railways, Stop Creating False Narratives

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 6, 2024, 4:54 PM IST

Referring to several social media posts, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged the opposition not to demoralize the railways staff and the persons who are associated with it. He said that the railwaymen work collectively and ensure that the people’s faith in the railways remains steadfast.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi : Days after some Opposition leaders criticized the railway facilities, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged them not to politicize railways and stop creating false narratives through social media.

Describing the railways' important role in society, Vaishnaw said, “Railways is an important part of our economy, society and culture. It is necessary for our day-to-day commuting, so don’t politicize it. Let us focus on delivering services.”

Talking about the development of railways during the signing of a CSR agreement of MoU at Rail Bhawan in Delhi, he said, “In the recent past, there are attempts to demoralize the railways staff and the persons who are associated with this service through social media which should be stopped.”

A few days ago, the Congress Kerala unit posted a purported video which shows leakage in the train roof and wrote on social media X, “Young influencers transforming Indian Railways to Indian Reelways.”

Replying to the social media post, the Ministry of Railways wrote, “Sir, why posting old videos?.”

Showing the same purported video, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rajya Sabha MP, posted on X, “India’s best Railway Minister. Rain vibes can be enjoyed thanks to leaking roofs just like leaking paper.”

Reacting to the post, Southern Railways replied on X, “Madam, Why posting an old video? We welcome your suggestions. We request you not to malign the image please.”

Highlighting the impacts of railways, Vaishnaw said, “Around 12 lakh persons work in the railway across the country with dedication and around 2.5 crore passengers travel in the trains. The act of trying to lower the morale of these railway staff through social media should be stopped immediately. These staff are the backbone of the railways who are working with full dedication and putting their all efforts to develop the services.”

“I urge all the railway staff and the railway family to come together against these false narratives to set an example which shows confidence in railways,” Vaishnaw added. He called upon the railway men to work collectively and ensure that the people’s faith in Railways remains steadfast.

New Delhi : Days after some Opposition leaders criticized the railway facilities, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged them not to politicize railways and stop creating false narratives through social media.

Describing the railways' important role in society, Vaishnaw said, “Railways is an important part of our economy, society and culture. It is necessary for our day-to-day commuting, so don’t politicize it. Let us focus on delivering services.”

Talking about the development of railways during the signing of a CSR agreement of MoU at Rail Bhawan in Delhi, he said, “In the recent past, there are attempts to demoralize the railways staff and the persons who are associated with this service through social media which should be stopped.”

A few days ago, the Congress Kerala unit posted a purported video which shows leakage in the train roof and wrote on social media X, “Young influencers transforming Indian Railways to Indian Reelways.”

Replying to the social media post, the Ministry of Railways wrote, “Sir, why posting old videos?.”

Showing the same purported video, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rajya Sabha MP, posted on X, “India’s best Railway Minister. Rain vibes can be enjoyed thanks to leaking roofs just like leaking paper.”

Reacting to the post, Southern Railways replied on X, “Madam, Why posting an old video? We welcome your suggestions. We request you not to malign the image please.”

Highlighting the impacts of railways, Vaishnaw said, “Around 12 lakh persons work in the railway across the country with dedication and around 2.5 crore passengers travel in the trains. The act of trying to lower the morale of these railway staff through social media should be stopped immediately. These staff are the backbone of the railways who are working with full dedication and putting their all efforts to develop the services.”

“I urge all the railway staff and the railway family to come together against these false narratives to set an example which shows confidence in railways,” Vaishnaw added. He called upon the railway men to work collectively and ensure that the people’s faith in Railways remains steadfast.

TAGGED:

RAILWAYSASHWINI VAISHNAWOPPOSITIONVAISHNAWRAILWAY MINISTER VAISHNAW

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Why Bilateral Trade Will Be An Important Issue Of Discussion During India-Russia Annual Summit

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.