Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Participates in NDMC’s Exam Warrior Art Festival

New Delhi: New Delhi witnessed an inspiring event as Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Railways, and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, joined the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC)’s Exam Warrior Art Festival, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book Exam Warriors.
This unique initiative, held to alleviate exam-related stress, aims to instil positivity, confidence, and creativity in students, enabling them to approach their exams with a calm and balanced mindset.
The event saw enthusiastic participation from around 4,000 students, who expressed their thoughts and aspirations through art inspired by the motivational messages of Exam Warriors. Students with disabilities (Divyang students) also actively took part, guided by their teachers, creating an inclusive and uplifting atmosphere.
PM Modi’s Inspiring Message: “Dream of Doing”
In a recorded message played during the event, Prime Minister Modi encouraged students to shift their perspective from “becoming” to “doing.” He remarked, “Whenever we dream of becoming something, it may result in disappointment sometimes; but if we dream of doing something, we feel motivated to give our best. So, instead of focusing on the aim of becoming something, we must focus on the dream of doing, because when you do that, you’ll never feel the pressure of exams." This message resonated deeply with the students, emphasising the importance of self-motivation and effort over external validation.
Renowned Artists Inspire Creativity
Prominent artists joined the festival to inspire students and promote stress-free exam preparation. Notable names included Padma Bhushan awardee Jatin Das, Padma Shri recipient Jai Prakash, and other artists like Kanchan Chander, Harsh Vardhan, Kalyan Joshi, and Pradosh Swain. Their live artwork and interaction with students brought the themes of Exam Warriors to life. Through their guidance and encouragement, the artists motivated students to approach exams not as a source of stress but as an opportunity to showcase their abilities.
Ashwini Vaishnaw actively participated in the art festival, even creating a painting alongside the students and artists. His hands-on engagement boosted the morale of the young participants. Vaishnaw urged students to follow their passions and maintain a consistent study routine throughout the year to minimise last-minute stress.
The event was graced by NDMC Chairperson Keshav Chandra, Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Chahal, and Member of Parliament Bansuri Swarajya, all of whom applauded the students’ efforts and the initiative’s success in fostering a positive approach toward exams.