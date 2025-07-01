ETV Bharat / bharat

Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches RailOne App To Provide One Stop Solution For Passenger Services

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday launched SuperApp 'RailOne' to provide a one-stop solution for all passenger services.

Vaishnaw launched this App at the 40th foundation day event of Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS). The App can be downloaded from both - Android Play Store and iOS App Store, of smart devices by the passengers to get updated information.

According to the Railway Ministry, the App offers ease of access for services including ticketing - reserved, unreserved, platform tickets; enquiries of trains, PNR; journey planning; rail madad services; food on train. It also has features for freight services related enquiries.

"The people have confidence in railways after rapid development in rail infrastructures. It is our responsibility to strengthen the people’s trust towards the Railways. Passengers now can book unreserved tickets through the RailOne App. The primary focus is passenger's safety," Vaishnaw said.

"Electronic Interlocking System has been introduced at around 70 per cent stations. About 730 crore passengers travel through the trains yearly. New technology trains like Namo Bharat, Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat have also been introduced to ply various routes which build confidence among people," Vaishnaw added.

Features of the App:

The core emphasis of the App is to enhance user experience through seamless and clean User Interface. It not only combines all services at one place but also has several integrations between services to give users a complete package of Indian Railway services.